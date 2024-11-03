David Limbaugh Contrasts 'Ask Me Anything' on Twitter Against 'the Kamala Press Conferences'

HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL...
Jacob B.  |  2:51 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

David Limbaugh contrasts the "ask me anything" sometimes tweeted by certain Twitter personalities against Vice President Kamala Harris' press conferences.

For any Republican or Democratic nominee for president to not avail themselves fully to the press during an election cycle is nonsensical. The press has every right to demand that candidates answer questions. That is fundamental to how our nation checks itself. But such is where presidential politics seems to be in 2024, without answers. Tough questions and scrutiny of policy proposals can work as a refining fire in an election. There are no seel-forged answers when there are no tough questions. The press is to demand that candidates answer questions, and candidates are to avail themselves to the press from time to time.

One of the riches of the United States is a free press. It does not come without its headaches. Just as constructive speech swallows destructive speech, an accurate press renders impotent agents of inaccuracy and falsehood. A free press is an advantage not shared by information-controlling regimes. It is an advantage because in allowing the whole truth, as unpleasant as it sometimes may be, little darkness remains for inaccuracy and falsehood.

