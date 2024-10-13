Tom Bevan Reminds: Harris Was Rejected by Democratic Primary Voters Across the Board in 2019

"Harris was rejected by Democratic primary voters across the board in 2019," tweets Real Clear Politics president and co-founder Tom Bevan.

That is a profoundly important reminder about Democratic Party support.

The following are two excerpts from a POLITICO article published in December of 2019 about Vice President (then Senator from California) Kamala Harris dropping out of the Democratic Party presidential primary.

Kamala Harris is ending her presidential campaign after months of failing to lift her candidacy from the bottom of the field — a premature departure for a California senator once heralded as a top-tier contender for the nomination.

The campaign also struggled to bring in small-dollar donations, creating a greater reliance on the kind of big-money fundraisers some of Harris’ rivals have sworn off.

President Joe Biden is the candidate Democratic Party voters overwhelmingly elected to represent it in the general election for president, yet President Biden is not the Democratic nominee for president of the United States. There is a disconnect.

The incumbent president of the United States is withdrawn from the presidential election following primary voting, voting numbers overwhelmingly in his favor, and there is little explanation as to why. This is not some minor footnote about a back page news story. There is a requirement, an obligation, an imperative about the freedom of information and knowledge pertaining to a story and circumstance of this nature. Perhaps what is going on amounts to Democratic Party antics of political desperation during what may appear to them to be a difficult election cycle, or perhaps there is more going on than mere political positioning. The American people need to be informed about what is happening.

The current Democratic nominee for president of the United States has twice not received Democratic Party primary support.