You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY...
What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip...
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to...
Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business Tim Walz: 'In Soviet America, Politics Are Into YOU!'
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal,...
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite...
This May Be Kamala's Most Blatant, BS-Filled Lie EVER (That She's Told Eleventy...
'B**ch PLEASE': Lefty Influencer HUMILIATES Herself Making THIS Claim About Trump and the...
Mike Lee DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign in POWERFUL Thread About What Just ONE...
EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious...
Janet Jackson Gets WAAAAY Too Honest About Kamala Harris LYING About Her Race...
REALLY? LOL! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Oprah Interview Was Even WORSE Than...
Kamala Harris Leads of Chant of 'Amber Nicole Thurman' in Georgia
Survey: Fewer Than 4 Percent of Journalists Are Republicans as of 2022

Fox News: Harris Has Yet to Do Formal Press Conference Since Emerging As Democratic Nominee

Jacob B.  |  1:54 PM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

"Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee," reads a tweet by Fox News.

Advertisement

That headline says a lot. It says a lot about the state of a free press in the United States. It says a lot about the state of presidential politicking. And it says a lot about the state of the Democratic Party.

Vice President Kamala Harris is, to the best of our knowledge, the Democratic Party nominee for president of the United States in 2024. That is "to the best of our knowledge" because the candidate who received overwhelming Democrat primary support, incumbent President Joe Biden, is not the candidate that party is nominating for president.

This switcheroo at such a time, roughly four months ahead of Election Day, is not a minor footnote about a back page news story. The incumbent president of the United States is withdrawn from the election following a vote that he won handily, and there is little explanation as to why.

For any Republican or Democratic nominee for president to not hold a press conference during an election cycle is nonsensical. The press has every right to demand that such candidates answer questions. That is fundamental to how our nation checks itself. But such is where presidential politics seems to be in 2024, without answers. Tough questions and scrutiny of policy proposals can work as a refining fire in an election. There are no steel-forged answers when there are no tough questions. The press is to demand that candidates answer questions, and candidates are to avail themselves to the press from time to time.

Recommended

NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

One of the riches of the United States is a free press. It does not come without its headaches. Just as constructive speech swallows destructive speech, an accurate press renders impotent agents of inaccuracy and falsehood. A free press is an advantage not shared by information-controlling regimes. It is an advantage because in allowing the whole truth, as unpleasant as it sometimes may be, little darkness remains for inaccuracy and falsehood.

Tags: DEMOCRAT FOX NEWS KAMALA HARRIS PRESS REPUBLICAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead
Amy Curtis
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to Be Fired
Amy Curtis
What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip Al Harris Dinner Since 1984
Amy Curtis
REALLY? LOL! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Oprah Interview Was Even WORSE Than We Thought (Watch)
Sam J.
EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement