You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If T...
Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway...
Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...
YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald...
As Biden-Harris Push Us Closer to World War Three, Navy Proudly Launches First...
Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms...
Dopey Toronto Doc Tries to Dunk on Israel Over Hamas' Hospital Tunnels and...
BREAKING: Shots Fired at Florida Golf Course in 'Vicinity' of Trump, Campaign Says...
WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in...
RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode...
Gwen Walz Shows Her TRUE Crazy Colors - If You Thought Tim Was...
JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTA...
Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump a...

'Glad to Hear He Is Safe': Senators Tweet About Former President Trump

Jacob B.  |  3:34 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

"Very glad to hear he is safe," tweets Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) about former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) commends continuing prayers for the former president, his family, and everyone involved.

In addition to the tweets by U.S. senators, the Republican Governors' Association tweets, "Praying for President Trump and America."

Such tweets are becoming far too common.

Editor's Note:  The final sentence of this post is changed from "such tweets are becoming far too uncommon" to "such tweets are becoming far too common."

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
Amy Curtis
Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassination Attempt
Amy Curtis
Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway Murders SOAR SIXTY PERCENT
Amy Curtis
Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms Trump Was Target
Amy Curtis
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
Sam J.
You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If Trump Wins
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump Amy Curtis
Advertisement