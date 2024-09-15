'Glad to Hear He Is Safe': Senators Tweet About Former President Trump

"Very glad to hear he is safe," tweets Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) about former President Donald Trump.

As we await additional details regarding the incident in Palm Beach, Christie and I are extending our prayers to President Trump and his family. Very glad to hear he is safe. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) September 15, 2024

Advertisement

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) commends continuing prayers for the former president, his family, and everyone involved.

I am glad to hear President @realDonaldTrump is safe.



Continuing our prayers for him, his family, and everyone involved. https://t.co/BjGmcutxQ8 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) September 15, 2024

Glad to hear President Trump is safe.https://t.co/JosTZcgQcQ — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) September 15, 2024

In addition to the tweets by U.S. senators, the Republican Governors' Association tweets, "Praying for President Trump and America."

Praying for President Trump and America. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/vP8LYgaYtF — The RGA (@GOPGovs) September 15, 2024

Such tweets are becoming far too common.

Editor's Note: The final sentence of this post is changed from "such tweets are becoming far too uncommon" to "such tweets are becoming far too common."