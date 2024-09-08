'Cabal That Forced Out Biden': Laura Ingraham Points Out Something That Should Be Discussed

Laura Ingraham points out that there should be discussion about "the cabal that forced out Biden."

Trump really should be debating the cabal that forced out Biden. They’re the ones who would be in charge in a Harris Admin. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 8, 2024

Advertisement

It is fraudulent. President Joe Biden is the candidate Democratic Party voters overwhelmingly elected to represent it in the general election for president, yet President Biden is not the candidate the Democratic Party is nominating for president. There is a disconnect.

This is not a minor footnote about a back page news story on the Fox News crawler. The incumbent president of the United States is withdrawn from the election following primary voting, voting numbers in which he received overwhelming party support, and there is little explanation as to why.

This is the United States of America, for crying out loud (or silent weeping, as may be more appropriate). There is a requirement, an obligation, an imperative about the freedom of information and knowledge pertaining to a story and circumstance of this nature. It is not inappropriate to think that the same amount of energy put into slobbering over military conflicts around the world is needed regarding issues as serious as this one. Perhaps it is Democratic Party antics of political desperation during what may appear to them to be a difficult election cycle, or perhaps there is more going on than just political positioning. The American people need to be informed about what is happening.

What happens in the United States gets reported and proliferated widely. That is an advantage not shared by information-controlling regimes. It is an advantage because in telling the whole truth, as unpleasant as it sometimes is, little darkness is left for lies and compound corruption to fester.