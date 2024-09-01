Headline: 'Trump Flips on Florida Abortion Measure Again'

"Trump flips on Florida abortion measure again," reads a headline by HotAir.com.

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the GOP presidential primary and tossed his support to former President Donald Trump, he appeared to be doing Trump a significant favor. He also welcomed Trump as the newest permanent resident of the Free State of Florida, with Mar-a-Lago hosting many political shindigs for conservative dignitaries. Yet one of the most sweeping reforms implemented in Florida under DeSantis has turned into a serious thorn in Trump's side this week. The Florida Governor ushered in a near-total ban on abortions beginning at approximately six weeks of pregnancy, one of the most restrictive in the nation. The ban was challenged and a referendum on pushing the limit out to the point of fetal viability outside the womb (approximately 24 weeks) will be on the ballot in November. As a newly minted citizen of the Sunshine State, Trump will be eligible to vote on the measure but he has visibly struggled when reporters have asked him how he plans to vote. It seems as if there is no good answer Trump can give that won't tick off some group of his potential supporters. (USA Today)

Tossing the question back to the states means that different states will choose different courses of action, including Trump's new home state of Florida. As one of the state's newer residents, Trump will be eligible to vote on the ballot measure and it's legitimate for reporters to ask him how he plans to vote. Unfortunately, in a relatively short period of time, Trump has given multiple answers. He first said on Thursday that he supported the measure because "there has to be more time" than just six weeks. This drove the Right to Life crowd nuts as you might expect. By Thursday evening, a Trump spokesperson said that he was still undecided. When he was asked again on Friday, Trump backtracked and said that he would oppose the ballot initiative. This at least seems to imply that Trump supports keeping the six-week ban in place, contrary to what he said only one day before.

The United States exists and was established to promote life. The attempted legal justification of the deprivation of life is unconstitutional and inconsistent with the essence, spirit, and purpose of our nation.

Elections are consequential. The consequences of elections trickle down through time and pervade many issues. One issue that really seemed to galvanize Republican voters in the 2016 presidential election was concern that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and possibly other justices would be replaced by judicially activist judges who hold tightly to a leftist ideology that contains little to no regard for the Constitution; that contains little to no regard for government of, by, and for the people; and that contains little to no regard for principles of freedom, such as the right to life, upon which our nation was founded.

President Donald Trump, by and with the advice and consent of a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, replaced Justice Scalia with Justice Neil Gorsuch. President Trump also saw to confirmation the replacement of Justice Anthony Kennedy with Justice Brett Kavanaugh and of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Now the 2024 presidential election approaches. Voters will decide whether they want a Democrat or Republican president in position to replace justices on the high court.