Hugh Hewitt: 'It Is the Most Radical Major Party Ticket in the Past 100+ Years'

Jacob B.  |  3:15 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Radio host Hugh Hewitt puts the Democratic Party presidential ticket into historical perspective.

The truncated portion of Hewitt's tweet reads, "Mean anything including “Medicare for All” but grandfathering the dysfunctional VA. Harris hasn’t answered any question in 35 days. And if she does, don’t expect a legacy media figure to push on what her “new position” means and doesn’t mean. Harris is a Berkeley born radical, a dangerous San Francisco liberal, and with Governor Walz as a running mate it is the most radical major party ticket in the past 100+ years. No wonder they are hiding. Bravo Senator Cotton."

A commentator of Hugh Hewitt's credentials and experience describing a presidential ticket as "the most radical major party ticket" in more than a century should be a deafening political warning siren, one that does not sound from Hewitt alone.

Democrats are finding ways to shield themselves from scrutiny, particularly media scrutiny. Meanwhile, the media establishment fails to call these same Democrats to answer for this evasiveness. The results are question marks about Democrat candidate policies and a flexible meaning, for some, of "on the record." Presidential candidates should provide clear policy intentions to the voter, and the media should press to ensure that policy clarity is available.

Nothing is free. Someone pays the freight. Democrats peddle universal healthcare coverage schemes that supposedly come without problems and without burdens. It seems out of humanitarian form to oppose such schemes, for bodily care is a fundamental part of humanity. But healthcare, as fundamental to humanity as it is, is not free, and someone pays its freight.

The past century and beyond includes a pile of Democrat presidents, including Lyndon Johnson, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, and Joe Biden. Lessons can be learned from what has happened, but a willingness to learn is required. Willful ignorance does not lead to better decisions. Learning the wrong lessons does not lead to better decisions. Appraising and assessing honestly, carrying forward the beneficial and leaving behind the detrimental, is how history that is doomed to repeat itself is changed.

