With Abortion Bus Outside the DNC, Biden Has the NERVE to Praise Kamala's...
Streisand Effect Incoming: Dennis Quaid Says Facebook Is Banning Ads for His Upcoming...
Just When You Thought the DNC Couldn't Get More Insufferable, Meghan Markle Enters...
Biden Admits What We All Knew: His 'Inflation Reduction Act' Was a Massive...
U.K. Plans to Treat 'Extreme Misogyny' As 'Terrorism' (Guess Who'll Get to Define...
SO MUCH SCIENCE: Anthropologist Told She Can't Gender Remains Because We Don't Know...
Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the...
The End of America Will Quickly Ensue: Alarming Post Shows What'll Happen With...
Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews...
WATCH: Don Lemon SHOCKED to Learn New Jersey Voters Are Sour on Kamala,...
The Goofy 'Defund the Police' Contingent REALLY Wanted Police When They Encountered 'Scary...
MORE Trump Ad Material? Gretchen Whitmer Firmly Ties Kamala Harris to Biden's Policy...
Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves...
'PEAK Irony!' Guess What 'Walls Don't Work' Democrats Are Putting Up Around Their...

'Election Is All About': Sen. Eric Schmitt Puts 'the Debate We Are Really Having' in Five Words

Jacob B.  |  3:29 PM on August 18, 2024
AP Photo

"The individual vs. the collective," tweets Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) regarding, "The debate we are really having and what this election is all about."

Advertisement

Commentator David Limbaugh adds what history has shown about the collective.

The United States is a collective of individuals, and as such the general and common elements of our nation should be lightly-treading and freedom-depending.

Out of the decisions of the many citizens, one continuum of government is maintained. When the U.S. is inaccurately referred to as a "democracy," the inaccuracy itself may not be an egregious offense. However, a correction is necessary because there is a difference, a profound and fundamental difference, between a democracy and a representative republic. There is a Senate, and there is a House of Representatives. There is a president, and there is a Supreme Court. There is voting by precinct, and there is voting by state. Members of Congress are elected directly by the people, and the president is elected through an indirect electoral system. Our nation takes great care that it does not subject itself to mob rule. It can be complicated and at times require more effort than we may like to put forward, but that is how freedom and individual liberty are maintained.

It is apathy and civic laziness that leads to an overbearing state. That happens when too many individuals surrender their beliefs, their convictions, their pursuits, their goals, their interests to the collective. In short, the surrender of freedom leads to an overpowering state. When the citizen asks (and in some cases, allows) government to do more than it should be doing, the collective overtakes the individual and his freedom. "Ask not what your country can do for you," stated former President John Kennedy. Americans are not dutiful wards of the state and should not need the government's help getting out of bed in the morning. Rather, our mindset is responsibility and service. The great responsibility of protecting and maintaining freedom is coupled with the great service of looking out for and defending our fellow Americans and our fellow citizens of the world.

Recommended

Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Voting does not equal electing. Every candidate voted for does not win, and every voter's selection does not win. The electoral decisions of many Americans are weaved together in an intricate and ordered system to produce results that reflect the whole through national, state, and district lenses. This is the reason why electoral cheating is a heinous offense.

Tags: DAVID LIMBAUGH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC
ArtistAngie
Just When You Thought the DNC Couldn't Get More Insufferable, Meghan Markle Enters the Chat
Amy Curtis
Biden Admits What We All Knew: His 'Inflation Reduction Act' Was a Massive Climate Change Scam Bill
Amy Curtis
With Abortion Bus Outside the DNC, Biden Has the NERVE to Praise Kamala's Work on 'Maternal Health'
Amy Curtis
Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews the Chicago DNC
Grateful Calvin
Streisand Effect Incoming: Dennis Quaid Says Facebook Is Banning Ads for His Upcoming Reagan Movie
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC ArtistAngie
Advertisement