WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why...
'The Election Is Not Rigged' Say the Pennsylvania Officials Who Will Likely Try...
Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out...
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical...
Secret Service APOLOGIZES for Breaking Into Salon to Access Restroom for Kamala Fundraiser...
Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy...
No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump...
BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She...
HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After...
Tim Walz AKA Lefty White Women's Favorite Daddy Admits to Being a Horrible...
Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and...
NO RUSH: Despite Being in Office for 3 Years, Kamala Harris Won't Roll...
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE...
YIKES! Picking a Fight with Lil Pump Because He's Openly Anti-Kamala Goes REALLY...

Headline: 'Biden Admits His Own Party Forced Him Out of the Race'

Jacob B.  |  2:19 PM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"Biden admits his own party forced him out of the race," reads a tweet by Fox News.

Advertisement

Joe Biden is an incumbent president who served as vice president for two terms after serving in the U.S. Senate for the 36 prior years. He has been a political fixture for more than half of a century. On Wednesday, July 24th, President Biden announced, "I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation."

Former President Lyndon Johnson was in 1968 the last incumbent president who did not run for reelection.

Democrat Party politics are Democrat Party politics, and whether this is a symptom of disarray therein is up for analysis. The facts are these. Biden is an incumbent president. Incumbent presidents run for reelection on a nearly without-fail basis.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why Students Are Failing
Amy Curtis
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She Tries Changing Subject (Watch)
Sam J.
Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and WHO Really Pushed Biden Out
Sam J.
Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out 20 Terrorists
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda Amy Curtis
Advertisement