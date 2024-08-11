Headline: 'Biden Admits His Own Party Forced Him Out of the Race'

"Biden admits his own party forced him out of the race," reads a tweet by Fox News.

SPEAKS VOLUMES: Biden admits his own party forced him out of the race, with a pointed name-drop of Pelosi. The president confronts the elephant in the room. https://t.co/CScsESYabt pic.twitter.com/v9KtI60rA9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 11, 2024

Joe Biden is an incumbent president who served as vice president for two terms after serving in the U.S. Senate for the 36 prior years. He has been a political fixture for more than half of a century. On Wednesday, July 24th, President Biden announced, "I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation."

Former President Lyndon Johnson was in 1968 the last incumbent president who did not run for reelection.

Democrat Party politics are Democrat Party politics, and whether this is a symptom of disarray therein is up for analysis. The facts are these. Biden is an incumbent president. Incumbent presidents run for reelection on a nearly without-fail basis.