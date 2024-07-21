Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell: 'We Cannot Afford Four More Years of Failure'

"Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021," tweets Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky). "We cannot afford four more years of failure."

Advertisement

For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership abroad. Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure.



Full statement:… — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 21, 2024

Sen. McConnell's tweets links to the following statement, entitled "McConnell Statement On President Biden":