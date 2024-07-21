The Trump Campaign Drops a DOOZY of a First Attack Ad Against Laughing...
OOOF! Oilfield Rando's 2020 DNC Video Reminds Everyone of the True Meaning of...
Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President in a Stunning Development
'Single Worst President BY FAR in History of Our Country': Trump Responds to...
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise: 'They Have Absolutely No Respect for Their Own...
BREAKING: Joe Biden DROPS OUT (Update: An Endorsement)
House Speaker: 'If Joe Biden Is Not Fit to Run for President, He...
Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife...
Lefty Prof and CNN Analyst Is REALLY Mad at Trump for Getting Shot...
Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters...
Oh FFS: Add THIS to the List of GOOD Things People Do That...
Ya' BURNT! Elon Musk Owns Stephen King SO BRUTALLY Defending Trump It's Actually...
'Gotta Be S**TIN' Me!' New York Times Suggestion for Candidate to Replace Biden...
STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for...

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell: 'We Cannot Afford Four More Years of Failure'

Jacob B.  |  2:39 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

"Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021," tweets Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky). "We cannot afford four more years of failure."

Advertisement

Sen. McConnell's tweets links to the following statement, entitled "McConnell Statement On President Biden":

“For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership on the world stage. Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure.

“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country. Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve. They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN MITCH MCCONNELL

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump Campaign Drops a DOOZY of a First Attack Ad Against Laughing Kamala (WATCH)
justmindy
OOOF! Oilfield Rando's 2020 DNC Video Reminds Everyone of the True Meaning of Cringe
Grateful Calvin
Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President in a Stunning Development
justmindy
'Gotta Be S**TIN' Me!' New York Times Suggestion for Candidate to Replace Biden is a DOOZY and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Ya' BURNT! Elon Musk Owns Stephen King SO BRUTALLY Defending Trump It's Actually Hard to Let It Sink In
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Trump Campaign Drops a DOOZY of a First Attack Ad Against Laughing Kamala (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement