Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell: 'We Cannot Afford Four More Years of Failure'

"Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021," tweets Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky). "We cannot afford four more years of failure."
Sen. McConnell's tweets links to the following statement, entitled "McConnell Statement On President Biden":
“For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership on the world stage. Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure.
“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country. Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve. They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying.”
