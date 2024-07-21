The Trump Campaign Drops a DOOZY of a First Attack Ad Against Laughing...
House Speaker: 'If Joe Biden Is Not Fit to Run for President, He Is Not Fit to Serve As President'

Jacob B.  |  1:50 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) posted the following.

The tweet in its entirety, reads:

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.

Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite.

The party’s prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration. As second in command and a completely inept border czar, Harris has been a gleeful accomplice — not only in the destruction of American sovereignty, security, and prosperity, but also in the largest political coverup in U.S. history. She has known for as long as anyone of his incapacity to serve.

Regardless of the chaos in the current White House, our adversaries around the globe should be reminded that the U.S. Congress, the U.S. military, and the American people are fully prepared and committed to defend our interests both at home and abroad.

If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.

Tags: HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MIKE JOHNSON

