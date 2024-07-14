Sen. Josh Hawley: 'Someone Must RESIGN'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) calls for accountability.

The security failure here is catastrophic. There must be accountability. Someone must RESIGN. And there must be full public hearings in the Senate — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 14, 2024

After their catastrophic failure last night, DHS refusing to brief senators on Homeland Security Committee. Already trying to control information? Why? — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 14, 2024

Editor's Note: This post is updated with an additional tweet from Sen. Hawley.