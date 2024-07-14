Axios Reports Attempted Assassination of Trump Could Reinvigorate the Biden Presidency
Sen. Josh Hawley: 'Someone Must RESIGN'

Jacob B.  |  1:25 PM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) calls for accountability.

Advertisement

"The security failure here is catastrophic," tweets Sen. Hawley. "There must be accountability. Someone must RESIGN. And there must be full public hearings in the Senate."

Editor's Note:  This post is updated with an additional tweet from Sen. Hawley.

