Sen. Roger Marshall: Dr. Fauci 'Must Answer for His Involvement Leading Up to COVID-19'

"He must answer for his involvement leading up to Covid-19 and the subsequent cover-up," tweets Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas). "Dr. Fauci has lied to the American people, manipulated scientific definitions, presented weak theories, & funded deadly gain-of-function research."

Advertisement

Dr. Fauci has lied to the American people, manipulated scientific definitions, presented weak theories, & funded deadly gain-of-function research.



He must answer for his involvement leading up to Covid-19 and the subsequent cover-up. https://t.co/6aplG3e4yO — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 2, 2024

Absorb the seriousness of the charges leveled in the preceding tweet by Sen. Marshall.

This is an indictment of corruption, not science. This is an example of failed leadership.

One definition of science is "a department of systematized knowledge as an object of study" (Merriam-Webster, Eleventh Edition). Presumably, institutions of scientific research, be they government-based or in the private sector, exist to seek scientific truth and knowledge that can be applied to practical living. Such a mission requires objectivity and the ability to allow desirous outcomes to be subservient to the scientific information acquired. To manipulate something is to change what it is. To attempt to manipulate scientific research is to change it from an objective scientific study to a subjective unscientific construct.

Perhaps some agency-based scientific institutions feel pressure to produce certain outcomes in order to obtain funding or be considered essential. Perhaps some of these agencies of scientific research predetermine outcomes to be reached based on ideology and philosophy. There is no excuse for hack science that could endanger lives.

One piece of scientific information acquired by an agency, while it alone may not prove an ideological case or sway the outcome of an election, could end up being useful far beyond the current moment and issues of the day. Within the framework of basic morality and constitutional freedom, expert researchers in various fields should be free from biases. They should be allowed to seek and find true scientific solutions. There is no need for the American people to be lied to. There is no need for scientific definitions to be manipulated. There is no need for weak theories to be presented.