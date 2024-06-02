Thank you, Democrats. No Really, We Owe You One
Thread from Former FEC Chairman Whose Testimony Merchan Refused to Allow in Trump...
'They F**KED Up and They KNOW It': Dan Bongino Goes OFF in Straight-FAFO...
'ABUSE of the Law': Patricia Heaton's 'Politics for Dummies' Post on Trump Verdict...
'LAUGHABLE': Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling Alvin Bragg and His 'Witch Hunt Trial'...
Just How Bad ARE They?! Jonathan Turley DROPS DOJ for 'Legally ABSURD' Claim...
James Woods, the Bringer of Biden Truth Bombs, Drops MOAB
We Interrupt Your Doom Scrolling to Remind You Humans Still Have the Pioneer...
Joe Pags Weighs in on Pardoning Trump and So Does X
'Ever Seen Energy Like This for a President?' Trump's First Big Appearance Since...
Journo Says Hamas Doesn’t Want to Kill Jews, Just Establish a State Like...
Axios: Trump's Pick for AG Wants Georgia, Florida to Open Criminal Probes for...
Afghan Immigrant Goes on Stabbing Spree in Germany
Mayor of St. Paul Thanks Biden for Canceling His Student Debt

Regarding 'Trump Verdict and Polls,' Byron York Counsels: 'Wait Two or Three Weeks'

Jacob B.  |  1:40 PM on June 02, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

"I think it would be a good idea to wait two or three weeks and then start looking at the Biden-Trump if-the-election-were-today question that has been asked all along," tweets Byron York.

Advertisement

Polls are funny. Sometimes they reflect a change in public sentiment after something happens, and sometimes they reflect no change.

"If the election were today, who would you vote for?" is a question that implies the possibility that a respondent may vote for a different person than his or her survey answer if the election is next week, next month, or half a year down the calendar. Large poll movements during an election cycle indicate that there are those who change their plan for voting based on events, such as a convention speech or a debate. Whether there is a large contingent of mind-changers among voters or whether that is merely signaled in polling data is not entirely discernable.

Take an "October surprise," an attention-getting story about a candidate that falls out of the closet in the weeks preceding an election. And then the polls react to it. Are there, in reality, millions of Americans who switch their votes from one candidate to another based on headlines that appear in the final stretch of a campaign?

Polls cannot be exclusively relied upon as political barometers. They are only snapshots of public sentiment. They survey a portion or sample size of a larger group. Poll results are subject to error, something that is self-evidenced by the fact that polls disclose a "margin-of-error" in their results. Polls are, at some level, subjective. The variables that go into a poll's composition require some degree of subjectivity, variables such as who is polled, how many are polled, and what questions are asked. Historic inaccuracy is another reason polls should be digested with a healthy degree of skepticism.

Recommended

Thread from Former FEC Chairman Whose Testimony Merchan Refused to Allow in Trump Trial DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
Advertisement

Polls may be accurate, which is one reason they cannot be completely ignored. Some polls garner headlines and move the political needle merely due to the name of the firm conducting the poll. Polls are useful for political discussion and argumentation. They can be used by various campaigns to bolster their own messaging or in an attempt to politically damage opposition.

It is June. Election Day is in November. It is worth wondering how many actual voters have yet to decide how they are going to vote.

Tags: BYRON YORK POLL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thread from Former FEC Chairman Whose Testimony Merchan Refused to Allow in Trump Trial DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
'ABUSE of the Law': Patricia Heaton's 'Politics for Dummies' Post on Trump Verdict Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'They F**KED Up and They KNOW It': Dan Bongino Goes OFF in Straight-FAFO RANT Over Trump Verdict (Watch)
Sam J.
Just How Bad ARE They?! Jonathan Turley DROPS DOJ for 'Legally ABSURD' Claim on Biden/Hur Tapes (Thread)
Sam J.
James Woods, the Bringer of Biden Truth Bombs, Drops MOAB
RickRobinson
'LAUGHABLE': Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling Alvin Bragg and His 'Witch Hunt Trial' Out (No, Really! WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thread from Former FEC Chairman Whose Testimony Merchan Refused to Allow in Trump Trial DAMNING Must-Read Sam J.
Advertisement