Rasmussen Reports: 32% of Likely Voters Think the Country Is Heading in the Right Direction

Jacob B.  |  3:52 PM on May 26, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

32 percent of likely U.S. voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a Rasmussen Reports tweet.

32 percent is less than a third. If that number is anywhere near (or perhaps not anywhere near) being an accurate statistical reflection of public sentiment, the overwhelming majority of Americans likely to vote are not of the mind that the current direction is right for the U.S.

It is May. Election Day is in November. It is worth wondering how many actual voters who feel today that things are not going in the right direction decide to vote accordingly. Candidates who seek to retain their positions are likely to avoid discussing the many troubling issues that induce such a polling result. Sales pitches that attempt to guarantee a better tomorrow despite current results of policies are undoubtedly to permeate the political atmosphere in the coming months. Whether the on-the-ground reality of troublesome conditions being lived by voters is allowed to be overcome by best-effort sales pitches in the final months before an election, sales pitches that whitewash policy decisions directly impacting current circumstances, is the question of 2024.

