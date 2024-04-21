'Make the Media Like Us': Sen. Mike Lee Tweets 'Evolution of House GOP Logic on the Aid Package'

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweets five-part "evolution of House GOP logic on the aid package."

1. Give us something to force Biden to secure border



2. Give us a slightly more secure border



3. Give us something that won’t weaken the border



4. Make the media like us



5. Give the Democrats what they want — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 21, 2024

Another tweet by Sen. Lee uses an analogy to describe congressional Republicans.

I once prosecuted a man who robbed a bank while wearing a Ronald Reagan mask.



He almost got away with it, but they caught him after he stopped to get drunk.



Congressional Republicans often make the same mistake—becoming overly confident while pretending they’re Ronald Reagan. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 21, 2024

It is a blessing that our nation is not designed to govern itself by the whims of an elite few. Congressional Republicans were elected to a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives because, among other reasons, of the need to apply principles of fiscal responsibility to federal government spending, which continues to spiral out of control. When elected individuals placed in the legislative gap with the ability and mandate to stop the runaway train of reckless spending abdicate their power when key measures are brought to a vote, the result is a less checked and more unbalanced government. When enough members of a party abandon the spirit of where the party is on an issue, enough members to get legislation across pass/fail thresholds, it erodes that party's political capital and renders it useless in the deliberative check-and-balance process.

High inflation continues to damage the economy. The national debt has skyrocketed, now more than $34 trillion. Stuffed-pig spending legislation seems to have become the rule without exception for the federal government. When the Republican Party, the political party of the two which holds to principles of fiscal responsibility, wins an election, such as the 2022 Midterm Elections yielded for House Republicans, those elected Republicans are empowered to be a check on the reckless spending that Democrats without which do. When those elected to stop reckless spending fail to do so, there is a threefold result. First, it renders less valuable the electoral choice of voters who elected Republicans to provide fiscal responsibility. Second, it diminishes the Republican Party that stands for fiscal responsibility, which can have a tangential down-pulling effect on other Republicans running for office. Third, and perhaps most practically, it allows the reckless spending to continue, furthering an already perilous spending and economic situation.

If Republicans are going to campaign as fiscal hawks who are sincerely tired of the immoral spending practices that the U.S. federal government has engaged in for too long, they must learn to govern unwaveringly toward that end.