@HouseGOP Graphic Shows Double Digit Inflation of Five Food Items Since Biden Took Office

Jacob B.  |  3:43 PM on April 21, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

A graphic tweeted by @HouseGOP illustrates the effect of high inflation during President Joe Biden's tenure. 

That graphic shows a higher than 23 percent increase for five food items, uncooked beef steaks, chicken, bread, butter, and lunchmeats. The overall toll taken by such price increases on the macro economy would be difficult to quantify.

Democrats could have eliminated wasteful spending in an attempt to stifle high inflation, but they have pushed more spending. Democrats could have reduced taxes in an attempt to stifle high inflation, but they have pushed tax increases. Democrats could have cut regulatory red tape in an attempt to stifle high inflation, but they have sought to add to the already piles of regulations. Democrats did push spending legislation counterintuitively entitled "inflation reduction," but that makes little sense as an attempted solution since high inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services.

It is conspicuous how few working solutions Democrats have attempted to apply to the persistent problem of high inflation. On the other hand, Democrats may soon be able to claim credit for allowing a solution to the obesity "epidemic." Instead of the long-lusted-for food control regulations that would tell living, thinking, breathing, able to walk around on two legs Americans what we can and cannot put into our mouths that our stomachs ultimately eliminate, leftists can rest easy knowing that no one will be overeating because hardly anyone will be able to afford to eat.

Tags: HOUSE GOP

