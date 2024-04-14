House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'It's Critically Important That We Stand With Our Ally, Israel'

Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan...
Jacob B.  |  12:36 PM on April 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"It's critically important that we stand with our ally, Israel," House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) tweets.

"We should not be dictating their strategy or calling for new elections," Speaker Johnson continues. "They're fighting for their very existence, and it's never been more important for us to stand with them."

ISRAEL MIKE JOHNSON

