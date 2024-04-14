House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'It's Critically Important That We Stand With Our Ally, Israel'

"It's critically important that we stand with our ally, Israel," House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) tweets.

We should not be dictating their strategy or calling for new elections.⁰⁰They're fighting for their very existence, and it's never been more important for us to stand with them. pic.twitter.com/IBibb3yvnO — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 14, 2024

"We should not be dictating their strategy or calling for new elections," Speaker Johnson continues. "They're fighting for their very existence, and it's never been more important for us to stand with them."