Elder Abuse, Government-Style: Oakland City Officials Target 102-Year-Old Man

The Point Being Made by Rep. Chip Roy Is a Major Reason Why Republicans Lose Elections

Jacob B.  |  4:18 PM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

"101 Republicans voted with Democrats to spend above Pelosi levels," tweets Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas). "112 did not."

"They own inflation too," Rep. Roy continues. "That's the truth."

Republicans who co-sign onto Democrat-sized spending legislation are themselves contributing to the economic consequences that result from them.

This is one of the major reasons why Republicans lose elections. When Republicans talk a good campaign regarding spending and the need to be fiscally in order, then support a whole bunch of spending increases, the conclusion that can be drawn is that the campaign rhetoric was not serious. Inflation is too high. The national debt is out of control. This is not the time for massive spending.

