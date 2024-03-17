Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden

Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'
Jacob B.  |  3:35 PM on March 17, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

Hugh Hewitt, host of the Hugh Hewitt Show on the Salem Radio Network and the Salem News Channel, tweets a historical polling trend that is an ominous sign for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

It must be pointed out that the 38 percent approval rating of President Biden, published by Gallup, is a poll, and polls in general should be digested with more than a healthy amount of skepticism. Even if somewhat inaccurate, a 38 percent approval number of an incumbent president is an ominous sign for his campaign because it is nowhere near 50 percent.

Something that makes this electoral go-round unique is that former President Donald Trump is running as a non-incumbent to be elected president a second time. It has been more than a century since there was a general election candidacy comparable to former President Trump's if he becomes the Republican nominee.

