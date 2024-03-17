Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden

Hugh Hewitt, host of the Hugh Hewitt Show on the Salem Radio Network and the Salem News Channel, tweets a historical polling trend that is an ominous sign for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

“Biden’s 38% approval rating at this stage in the calendar is lower than that of the last three presidents who went on to lose re-election: Trump (48%), George H.W. Bush (39%) and Jimmy Carter (43%), according to Gallup survey data.” @NBCNews — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) March 17, 2024

It must be pointed out that the 38 percent approval rating of President Biden, published by Gallup, is a poll, and polls in general should be digested with more than a healthy amount of skepticism. Even if somewhat inaccurate, a 38 percent approval number of an incumbent president is an ominous sign for his campaign because it is nowhere near 50 percent.

Something that makes this electoral go-round unique is that former President Donald Trump is running as a non-incumbent to be elected president a second time. It has been more than a century since there was a general election candidacy comparable to former President Trump's if he becomes the Republican nominee.