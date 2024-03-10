'Nearly $35 TRILLION': Sen. Rick Scott Sounds the Alarm on the U.S. National Debt

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) sounds the alarm on the U.S. national debt, noting that it is nearly $35 trillion, about $6.5 trillion more than it was when President Joe Biden took office and has grown by more than $3 trillion since January 2023.

Here’s an even more disturbing figure: Since January 2023, the national debt has grown by more than $3 TRILLION. Democrats' reckless spending MUST BE STOPPED. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 10, 2024

"Democrats' reckless spending MUST BE STOPPED," Sen. Scott continues.

Nearly $35 trillion in national debt is a problem. The problem of it will continue until steps are taken to deal with it. As it grows at an increasingly steep pace, about $6.5 trillion more in the past three years, the problem of it becomes more burdensome, and what is needed to deal with it becomes more overwhelming.

The first step to deal with this problem is the cessation of reckless spending. The national debt elephant can be eaten one bite at a time, which is one cut of egregiously wasteful spending at a time.

A ballooning national debt has been a problem for many years. Too few politicians and elected leaders have discussed how to practically and actually deal with the problem, and too few have allocated political capital toward practically and actually dealing with the problem. The national debt bill will eventually be paid. The longer it is allowed to grow at an increasingly steeper pace, the more expensive that bill becomes.