Monday Morning Meme Madness

Congratulations! You've made it to yet another Monday. Also, you have our condolences.

Mondays are horrible. No matter what you do, they just keep coming back, and they're just as annoying every time. Mondays are the James Carville of weekdays.

That's why we choose to fight back against Mondays by sharing the best memes, clips, and jokes we can find on Twitter/X every week!

Bruh LOL there's no way 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SUQzGDn2eY — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) April 28, 2025

This is NOT the way to start off your Monday! 😂

HA! Now that's some helpful advice.

holy s**t there is nothing that can prepare you for when they cut to the interview pic.twitter.com/UA9iVIyCIm — microplastics envelope filter (@DiabolicalSpuds) April 21, 2025

That is unreal. 😂

I believe it 😂 pic.twitter.com/X2zUdEx5G2 — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) April 21, 2025

LOL. Nice.

(Language Warning.)

In today’s episode of “why women live longer than men” we present to you: pic.twitter.com/1FdHMfDiey — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 21, 2025

The hammer bouncing down the ladder … 😂

Trash pandas are sneaky, folks!

This guy just took the holy grail of leaks pic.twitter.com/BtNukyf8VA — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 21, 2025

Look, no self-respecting dude is gonna pass up this opportunity. Just saying.

Classical take on a classic meme. pic.twitter.com/axs1dO1fDC — Jacob Allee (@jacob_allee) April 27, 2025

Just when you thought they couldn't do anything else with this meme. 😂

With friends like these you don't need enemies pic.twitter.com/aUAdaGImGJ — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) April 21, 2025

LOL. Guys are gonna guy.

Okay, that's next-level dumb right there. 😂

Looking for your phone with the flashlight on your phone, though? Been there. Done that.

A mischievous puppy accidentally swallowed a toy, and the scene was absolutely hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/kj5PZKE9oA — contents that ll heal your depression 🌻 (@catshealdeprsn) April 27, 2025

Bwahaha!

It will all work out in the end.

Just … wow.

HAHA! The guy can sing, though.

We're never using metric and you can't make us!

This wasn't the only Star Wars content this week …

LOL. It's just not working.

LOLOLOL! That is so messed up.

Has this woman cracked the code on how to get men to complete the "Honey-Do" list immediately? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RVUPWaoFOj — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 26, 2025

She's a sorceress! 😂

I laughed so hard I cried. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nAqJeyIsFp — 🥀 🖤𝔏𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥🖤🥀 (@LibertarianG0th) April 27, 2025

LOL! Guys … we're dying. 💀💀💀

Browns need to get a new graphic guy… pic.twitter.com/z0C2lSBVpz — OutKick (@Outkick) April 26, 2025

Oh no. Could this guy's NFL draft experience have gone any worse? 😂

We live in strange times, friends.

Kids going to be a Lawyer 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/whpeEmvlzB — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) April 26, 2025

Seriously, she had Mom trapped immediately. LOL.

True story.

(Language Warning.)

I can’t stop laughing. I think we’ve all been in a similar experience at some point 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aVU15YlV1E — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 27, 2025

It's funny because we all know exactly how this gentleman feels. 😂

Bwahaha! You probably have to be a certain age to get that one.

Which airline is this because I want to fly with them! pic.twitter.com/Exh0qUxYu6 — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) April 27, 2025

Try to love your work as much as this guy does today!

Classic! 😂

We did not see that coming. LOL.

No way! 😂😂😂

(Warning: This next one is a little risque.)

The internet is brutal 😂 pic.twitter.com/gyqnGa5zD5 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 25, 2025

Nice try, Grandma. 💀

Look, the movies were great, the TV was awesome, the culture was amazing, the threats of nuclear holocaust were top-notch, and the music was beyond compare. The clothes? It was what it was. 😂

Bwahaha! We have the sense of humor of a 5th-grader. 😂

Stop it! Just stop it right now! 😂

Woman in woods screaming to relax tension.



I can’t stop laughing. 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/iKxtHvh65B — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 27, 2025

Poor guy thought his forest poop got interrupted by a yeti.

Friendly reminder pic.twitter.com/KRJWNEKe7O — 🐣 Duchess of Peeps 🐥 (@AnnaDsays) April 27, 2025

This all makes perfect sense now.

Make Dodgeball Great Again pic.twitter.com/23DRk8OWft — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) April 27, 2025

LOLOLOL! We keep laughing harder at this every time.

It's true. That's how we roll.

We will knock our phones to the ground and stomp them to dust before we'll let anyone scroll the camera roll. 😂

Today, we're going with a little classic Eddie Murphy for our throwback comedy.

So funny! 😂

Just caught this … OMG. LOL. Only Shaq could basically crap his pants on live television and still be cool. And their reaction 😂😂😂😂



This is too d**n funny. pic.twitter.com/khyocU9JUx — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 24, 2025

That's it for us this week, Twitchy friends! Here's hoping your Monday passes by without any Shaq attacks.

Now get out there and do your absolute best to make it to Tuesday!

Until we meme again …