Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on April 28, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Congratulations! You've made it to yet another Monday. Also, you have our condolences.

Mondays are horrible. No matter what you do, they just keep coming back, and they're just as annoying every time. Mondays are the James Carville of weekdays.

That's why we choose to fight back against Mondays by sharing the best memes, clips, and jokes we can find on Twitter/X every week!

This is NOT the way to start off your Monday! 😂

HA! Now that's some helpful advice.

That is unreal. 😂

LOL. Nice.

(Language Warning.)

The hammer bouncing down the ladder … 😂

Trash pandas are sneaky, folks!

Look, no self-respecting dude is gonna pass up this opportunity. Just saying.

Just when you thought they couldn't do anything else with this meme. 😂

LOL. Guys are gonna guy.

Okay, that's next-level dumb right there. 😂

Looking for your phone with the flashlight on your phone, though? Been there. Done that.

Bwahaha!

It will all work out in the end.

Just … wow.

HAHA! The guy can sing, though.

We're never using metric and you can't make us!

This wasn't the only Star Wars content this week …

LOL. It's just not working.

LOLOLOL! That is so messed up.

She's a sorceress! 😂

LOL! Guys … we're dying. 💀💀💀

Oh no. Could this guy's NFL draft experience have gone any worse? 😂

We live in strange times, friends.

Seriously, she had Mom trapped immediately. LOL.

True story.

(Language Warning.)

It's funny because we all know exactly how this gentleman feels. 😂

Bwahaha! You probably have to be a certain age to get that one.

Try to love your work as much as this guy does today!

Classic! 😂

We did not see that coming. LOL.

No way! 😂😂😂

(Warning: This next one is a little risque.)

Nice try, Grandma. 💀

Look, the movies were great, the TV was awesome, the culture was amazing, the threats of nuclear holocaust were top-notch, and the music was beyond compare. The clothes? It was what it was. 😂

Bwahaha! We have the sense of humor of a 5th-grader. 😂

Stop it! Just stop it right now! 😂

Poor guy thought his forest poop got interrupted by a yeti.

This all makes perfect sense now.

LOLOLOL! We keep laughing harder at this every time.

It's true. That's how we roll.

We will knock our phones to the ground and stomp them to dust before we'll let anyone scroll the camera roll. 😂

Today, we're going with a little classic Eddie Murphy for our throwback comedy.

So funny! 😂

That's it for us this week, Twitchy friends! Here's hoping your Monday passes by without any Shaq attacks.

Now get out there and do your absolute best to make it to Tuesday!

Until we meme again …

