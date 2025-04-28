Monday Morning Meme Madness

Congratulations! You've made it to yet another Monday. Also, you have our condolences.
Mondays are horrible. No matter what you do, they just keep coming back, and they're just as annoying every time. Mondays are the James Carville of weekdays.
That's why we choose to fight back against Mondays by sharing the best memes, clips, and jokes we can find on Twitter/X every week!
Bruh LOL there's no way 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SUQzGDn2eY— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) April 28, 2025
This is NOT the way to start off your Monday! 😂
April 20, 2025
HA! Now that's some helpful advice.
holy s**t there is nothing that can prepare you for when they cut to the interview pic.twitter.com/UA9iVIyCIm— microplastics envelope filter (@DiabolicalSpuds) April 21, 2025
That is unreal. 😂
I believe it 😂 pic.twitter.com/X2zUdEx5G2— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) April 21, 2025
LOL. Nice.
(Language Warning.)
In today’s episode of “why women live longer than men” we present to you: pic.twitter.com/1FdHMfDiey— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 21, 2025
The hammer bouncing down the ladder … 😂
April 28, 2025
Trash pandas are sneaky, folks!
This guy just took the holy grail of leaks pic.twitter.com/BtNukyf8VA— 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 21, 2025
Look, no self-respecting dude is gonna pass up this opportunity. Just saying.
Classical take on a classic meme. pic.twitter.com/axs1dO1fDC— Jacob Allee (@jacob_allee) April 27, 2025
Just when you thought they couldn't do anything else with this meme. 😂
With friends like these you don't need enemies pic.twitter.com/aUAdaGImGJ— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) April 21, 2025
LOL. Guys are gonna guy.
Unbelievable😂 pic.twitter.com/U9vjUZeyB6— Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) April 27, 2025
Okay, that's next-level dumb right there. 😂
Looking for your phone with the flashlight on your phone, though? Been there. Done that.
A mischievous puppy accidentally swallowed a toy, and the scene was absolutely hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/kj5PZKE9oA— contents that ll heal your depression 🌻 (@catshealdeprsn) April 27, 2025
Bwahaha!
It will all work out in the end.
April 27, 2025
Just … wow.
Reduce My Body pic.twitter.com/M1ralLTKSd— Playteaux (@Playteaux1) April 27, 2025
HAHA! The guy can sing, though.
April 27, 2025
We're never using metric and you can't make us!
This wasn't the only Star Wars content this week …
April 25, 2025
LOL. It's just not working.
Uncle Owen?— XBradTC (@xbradtc) April 28, 2025
Aunt Beru? https://t.co/hC1IwQey9m
LOLOLOL! That is so messed up.
Has this woman cracked the code on how to get men to complete the "Honey-Do" list immediately? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RVUPWaoFOj— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 26, 2025
She's a sorceress! 😂
I laughed so hard I cried. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nAqJeyIsFp— 🥀 🖤𝔏𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥🖤🥀 (@LibertarianG0th) April 27, 2025
LOL! Guys … we're dying. 💀💀💀
Browns need to get a new graphic guy… pic.twitter.com/z0C2lSBVpz— OutKick (@Outkick) April 26, 2025
Oh no. Could this guy's NFL draft experience have gone any worse? 😂
This is crazy 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/EGb6B0GHy2 pic.twitter.com/JoQXZhyzMz— IGOTTIMETODAY (@Reallytheitgirl) April 27, 2025
We live in strange times, friends.
Kids going to be a Lawyer 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/whpeEmvlzB— G-PA (@IndianaGPA) April 26, 2025
Seriously, she had Mom trapped immediately. LOL.
April 27, 2025
True story.
(Language Warning.)
I can’t stop laughing. I think we’ve all been in a similar experience at some point 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aVU15YlV1E— Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 27, 2025
It's funny because we all know exactly how this gentleman feels. 😂
GM everyone! pic.twitter.com/NSDgz9HZtn— Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) April 27, 2025
Bwahaha! You probably have to be a certain age to get that one.
Which airline is this because I want to fly with them! pic.twitter.com/Exh0qUxYu6— Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) April 27, 2025
Try to love your work as much as this guy does today!
https://t.co/lqIYwrMNJ6 pic.twitter.com/qTKFxOA0KR— G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 28, 2025
Classic! 😂
Now this is funny. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/f2gEsc12hG— 🇺🇸𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓭🇺🇸𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓸𝓷🇺🇸 (@Texas_jeep__guy) April 27, 2025
We did not see that coming. LOL.
April 28, 2025
No way! 😂😂😂
(Warning: This next one is a little risque.)
The internet is brutal 😂 pic.twitter.com/gyqnGa5zD5— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 25, 2025
Nice try, Grandma. 💀
Happy Sunday! 😄🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dq1Lxeavy5— Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) April 27, 2025
Look, the movies were great, the TV was awesome, the culture was amazing, the threats of nuclear holocaust were top-notch, and the music was beyond compare. The clothes? It was what it was. 😂
That's me 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ab72h4xb3S— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) April 28, 2025
Bwahaha! We have the sense of humor of a 5th-grader. 😂
April 27, 2025
Stop it! Just stop it right now! 😂
Woman in woods screaming to relax tension.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 27, 2025
I can’t stop laughing. 😂😂😂
pic.twitter.com/iKxtHvh65B
Poor guy thought his forest poop got interrupted by a yeti.
Friendly reminder pic.twitter.com/KRJWNEKe7O— 🐣 Duchess of Peeps 🐥 (@AnnaDsays) April 27, 2025
This all makes perfect sense now.
Make Dodgeball Great Again pic.twitter.com/23DRk8OWft— LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) April 27, 2025
LOLOLOL! We keep laughing harder at this every time.
April 26, 2025
It's true. That's how we roll.
April 27, 2025
We will knock our phones to the ground and stomp them to dust before we'll let anyone scroll the camera roll. 😂
Today, we're going with a little classic Eddie Murphy for our throwback comedy.
So funny! 😂
Just caught this … OMG. LOL. Only Shaq could basically crap his pants on live television and still be cool. And their reaction 😂😂😂😂— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 24, 2025
This is too d**n funny. pic.twitter.com/khyocU9JUx
That's it for us this week, Twitchy friends! Here's hoping your Monday passes by without any Shaq attacks.
Now get out there and do your absolute best to make it to Tuesday!
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member