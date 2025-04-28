Dissent in the Ranks: Rep. Henry Cuellar Tells Dems They Picked the WRONG Fight on El Salvador

'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

As the Democratic Party continues to go all-in on defending illegal immigrants from deportation -- including violent criminals and gang members -- there's at least one Democratic who is reading the room and cautioning his party that they're picking the wrong hill to die on.

That's Rep. Henry Cuellar.

More from Fox News:

Rep. Henry Cuellar is pushing back against his own party over its stance on immigration, criticizing fellow Democrats for defending an illegal immigrant the Trump administration says is a violent MS-13 gang member. 

'This is not the right issue to talk about due process. This is not the right case. This is not the right person to be saying that we need to bring him back to the United States,' Cuellar, D-Texas, told 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' on Fox News Radio. 

Cuellar was referring to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant deported in March to a prison in El Salvador. The Trump administration alleges that Abrego Garcia is affiliated with the violent MS-13 gang and publicized court documents for a protective order from his wife. Some Democrats argue that he was denied due process and are demanding his return.

The question is: will his fellow Democrats listen?

The polling must be abysmally bad.

We're shocked and fed up.

'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake' and all that.

They won't.

The Left wing is the Democratic Party.

The victims of illegal immigrants have been ignored and dismissed by the Democratic Party.

Heh. We detect a hint of sarcasm.

He will be attacked by his party for this.

This is also true.

