Dissent in the Ranks: Rep. Henry Cuellar Tells Dems They Picked the WRONG Fight on El Salvador

As the Democratic Party continues to go all-in on defending illegal immigrants from deportation -- including violent criminals and gang members -- there's at least one Democratic who is reading the room and cautioning his party that they're picking the wrong hill to die on.

That's Rep. Henry Cuellar.

Democrat faults his own party for picking wrong battle with case of deported MS-13 suspect https://t.co/n6J7FuCm1e — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2025

More from Fox News:

Rep. Henry Cuellar is pushing back against his own party over its stance on immigration, criticizing fellow Democrats for defending an illegal immigrant the Trump administration says is a violent MS-13 gang member. 'This is not the right issue to talk about due process. This is not the right case. This is not the right person to be saying that we need to bring him back to the United States,' Cuellar, D-Texas, told 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' on Fox News Radio. Cuellar was referring to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant deported in March to a prison in El Salvador. The Trump administration alleges that Abrego Garcia is affiliated with the violent MS-13 gang and publicized court documents for a protective order from his wife. Some Democrats argue that he was denied due process and are demanding his return.

The question is: will his fellow Democrats listen?

Funny how fast the "Maryland Dad" story has dried up. Wonder what happened to the donated give send go money? — Bobbi N (@BobbiN126020) April 27, 2025

The polling must be abysmally bad.

Pretty sure our entire nation is rather shocked at just how out-of-touch the DNC is. After the shellacking? After mass repudiation from voters? Chasing some dirt-bag around the world insisting he come “home” to our country where he has an effing rap-sheet? Dude best his wife?… — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) April 27, 2025

We're shocked and fed up.

I like their battle, don't stop now-losers. — Paulette Orscher (@PauletteOrscher) April 27, 2025

'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake' and all that.

More democrats need to stand up against the left wing of their party. They have gone way over the edge! Come back to reality fools! — Mark Tichenor (@Tichenor613) April 27, 2025

They won't.

The Left wing is the Democratic Party.

I don't know what he's defending. The illegal alien rapist, murderers, felons, drug mules, ped0ph/les and terrorists are symbolic of the party. The guy can't define fault for what the party represents. Hell, they don't even acknowledge the kids that have been raped and killed. pic.twitter.com/hNeqhRxZYC — CreamyCornCob 🇺🇸 🏁 (@CreamyCornCob1) April 27, 2025

The victims of illegal immigrants have been ignored and dismissed by the Democratic Party.

NO! This is the right battle @TheDemocrats @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems . You must fight to return criminal illegal aliens to the US and stop the deportation of said criminals. This is the right battle. Fight! Fight! Don’t give up on the cause! If not you, Who? If not now? When? https://t.co/gLqPkyWJUK — Storm Mage (@trbyall) April 27, 2025

Heh. We detect a hint of sarcasm.

He will be attacked by his party for this.

That Democrat is right, Democrats are fools and should never be trusted again. https://t.co/8R0CSJFN3U — Weed you need news (@Weedyouneednews) April 27, 2025

This is also true.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



