Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS the Previous Admin

Doug P. | 4:17 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Nobody can remember the Joe Biden years in the White House without thinking of the lengths his staff went to in order to make it look like "all is well," and one example of that was the fake Oval Office set. 

The scene resembled what might best be described as a Playskool "My Lil' Presidency" toy set, except this one was for somebody who was ostensibly the leader of the most powerful country in the world. 

It was real, and it was spectacular..ly embarrassing for the country.

Today White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was on the spot of Biden's fake Oval Office set with some new media that's been eclipsing the old guard hacks and explained the differences between the last administration and the current one. "Sleepy Joe" hardest hit. 

Watch and reminisce about Biden's brunchtime lids: 

OOF. Harsh, but totally fair and accurate: 

"This beautiful...auditorium...he used this like it was a fake Oval Office, weirdly, oddly. He was missing in action. He called lids at 2:00 in the afternoon!" 

"That is NOT acceptable around here!" 

"The president is willing to to talk to anyone — not just journalists — who have really been posing as journalists, but are actually left wing activists."

It's clear that Biden was never actually in charge of anything, and maybe some of the new media the White House is now inviting in can help expose just how bad it was. The people who fancy themselves to be "real journalists" certainly won't go out of their way to do it very aggressively since they were complicit in the coverup. 

