Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS the Previous Admin

Nobody can remember the Joe Biden years in the White House without thinking of the lengths his staff went to in order to make it look like "all is well," and one example of that was the fake Oval Office set.

Advertisement

The scene resembled what might best be described as a Playskool "My Lil' Presidency" toy set, except this one was for somebody who was ostensibly the leader of the most powerful country in the world.

Has Biden been booted out of the White House altogether?

Why is he back on the pretend White House set again? pic.twitter.com/J0OT4H0xux — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 9, 2024

This has got to be AI. Seriously, this isn’t real. pic.twitter.com/lBV8rbGivL — @amuse (@amuse) September 3, 2024

It was real, and it was spectacular..ly embarrassing for the country.

Today White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was on the spot of Biden's fake Oval Office set with some new media that's been eclipsing the old guard hacks and explained the differences between the last administration and the current one. "Sleepy Joe" hardest hit.

Doing things different today @PressSec doing a briefing LIVE from Biden’s fake Oval Office for some new media outlets.



I can’t think of a more powerful way to kick off the week we cross our 100th day in office pic.twitter.com/hFaufMLLH8 — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) April 28, 2025

Watch and reminisce about Biden's brunchtime lids:

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @PressSec just EXPOSED the total sham that was the Biden White House "fake" Oval Office set:



"This beautiful...auditorium...he used this like it was a fake Oval Office, weirdly, oddly. He was missing in action. He called lids at 2:00 in the afternoon!"



"That is… pic.twitter.com/rip2TIOZnt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025

OOF. Harsh, but totally fair and accurate:

"This beautiful...auditorium...he used this like it was a fake Oval Office, weirdly, oddly. He was missing in action. He called lids at 2:00 in the afternoon!" "That is NOT acceptable around here!" "The president is willing to to talk to anyone — not just journalists — who have really been posing as journalists, but are actually left wing activists."

It's clear that Biden was never actually in charge of anything, and maybe some of the new media the White House is now inviting in can help expose just how bad it was. The people who fancy themselves to be "real journalists" certainly won't go out of their way to do it very aggressively since they were complicit in the coverup.