Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes
Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls...
Yeah, NO: Twitter Unloads on Just Stop Oil's Roger Hallam Telling Everyone to...
Fox News Poll: Donald Trump 49%, Joe Biden 47%
He Did the Meme: Atheist Commie Posts Thoughts on Jesus, Capitalism and Things...
'By Defending Freedom': Sen. Ron Johnson Defines the Leadership 'Elected Republicans Need'
Good Luck With That: Actor Terrence Howard Owes $1 Million in Back Taxes...
Went Woke, Now They're Going BROKE: CNN Looking to Cut Costs - May...
WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL...
WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (...
DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have...
Black Woman's Impression of White People Disagreeing With Reparations is So BAD It's...
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams BRAGS About Masking on a Plane and Twitter...
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming...

Sen. Mike Lee on GOP Leadership: 'The GOP Is in Trouble Unless It Turns This Around - Fast'

Jacob B.  |  3:39 PM on March 03, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweets that when a few Republicans supply the marginal votes for increased spending by Democrats, it starts to make the Republican Party irrelevant.

Advertisement

What Sen. Lee explains in the above tweet is very important. The Republican Party is a political party that supposedly holds to certain planks of an overall platform, principles such as fiscal responsibility. When enough elected members of a party abandon the spirit of where the party is on an issue, enough members to get legislation across pass/fail thresholds, it erodes that party's political capital and renders it useless in the deliberative check-and-balance process. "Over and over again," to return to Sen. Lee's tweet, takes the problem a step further. A one-off vote is one thing, but repeated votes by handfuls of lawmakers against the general spirit of the party pile legislative loss upon legislative loss. It cuts against the party, and it cuts against what the party should be attempting to accomplish.

Tags: MIKE LEE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, NO: Twitter Unloads on Just Stop Oil's Roger Hallam Telling Everyone to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes
Amy Curtis
Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls Amid Trans Insanity
Amy Curtis
He Did the Meme: Atheist Commie Posts Thoughts on Jesus, Capitalism and Things Go Very Badly for Him
Amy Curtis
Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Good Luck With That: Actor Terrence Howard Owes $1 Million in Back Taxes After Bold Strategy Fails
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah, NO: Twitter Unloads on Just Stop Oil's Roger Hallam Telling Everyone to Stop Eating Meat Grateful Calvin
Advertisement