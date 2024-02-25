Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal
SIGH! Lying Liar Joe Biden Once Again 'Mispeaks' About His Extensive Travels with...
The Woman Known as 'Ballerina Farms' Is Not the Problem ... Your Envy...
SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left...
Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other...
Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke...
Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About...
Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part...
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Leftie...
Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Dep. Prime Minister Says Trans Women Don't...
*POPCORN* Eric Swalwell DRAGGED By His 'Gay Friends' After Forgetting THEY Can Have...
Dereliction of Duty: UGA Suspect Entered US Illegally in 2022, Set Loose Due...
Thoughtful Thread DEFENDING Evangelicals For Supporting Trump Will Absolutely Infuriate Ne...
Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP'...

Gov. Kristi Noem: '@JoeBiden Is Buying Votes'

Jacob B.  |  1:46 PM on February 25, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

"@JoeBiden is buying votes," tweets South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R). "He claims to care about this country, but continues to accumulate debt and hand out money to get himself reelected."

Advertisement

"Americans are waking up and realizing we just can't have another four years of Joe Biden," Gov. Noem continues.

Not only is forgiving student loans a disenfranchisement of sorts to the millions who have repaid them, it adds another burden for taxpayers to bear at a time when reining in the national debt and federal deficit should be a top priority, as should reducing out-of-control inflation. Debt is a terrible burden, and there are and should be means of debt reduction and debt freedom. However, one of the fundamental questions about this executive action is whether taxpayer dollars should be expended to repay student loans. President Joe Biden evidently believes that they should be so expended.

Recommended

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Higher education is too expensive, and the means of accumulating debt to afford the expense are too readily available. Thus, the cause of the student debt problem facing the U.S. is, as it is of too many other problems, greed-induced government overreach.

As to the politics of a president making student loan cancellation overtures in a presidential election year, Gov. Noem's tweets sums that up well.

Tags: JOE BIDEN KRISTI NOEM STUDENT DEBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal
justmindy
SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left Treated Them
Amy Curtis
SIGH! Lying Liar Joe Biden Once Again 'Mispeaks' About His Extensive Travels with Xi Jinping
justmindy
Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE
Sam J.
Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke AI is Brutal PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement