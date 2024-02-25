Gov. Kristi Noem: '@JoeBiden Is Buying Votes'

"@JoeBiden is buying votes," tweets South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R). "He claims to care about this country, but continues to accumulate debt and hand out money to get himself reelected."

Americans are waking up and realizing we just can’t have another four years of Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/0jYl6sZcdt — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 25, 2024

"Americans are waking up and realizing we just can't have another four years of Joe Biden," Gov. Noem continues.

Not only is forgiving student loans a disenfranchisement of sorts to the millions who have repaid them, it adds another burden for taxpayers to bear at a time when reining in the national debt and federal deficit should be a top priority, as should reducing out-of-control inflation. Debt is a terrible burden, and there are and should be means of debt reduction and debt freedom. However, one of the fundamental questions about this executive action is whether taxpayer dollars should be expended to repay student loans. President Joe Biden evidently believes that they should be so expended.

Higher education is too expensive, and the means of accumulating debt to afford the expense are too readily available. Thus, the cause of the student debt problem facing the U.S. is, as it is of too many other problems, greed-induced government overreach.

As to the politics of a president making student loan cancellation overtures in a presidential election year, Gov. Noem's tweets sums that up well.