Rep. Elise Stefanik Shares Details of Her Bill Countering Communist Chinese Drones

House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) shares details of her bill entitled, "Countering CCP Drones Act."

Communist Chinese drones are a grave national security threat to our country. It's time for Congress to ACT.



My bill the Countering CCP Drones Act:



✅Bans CCP drone companies from operating on U.S. communications infrastructure

✅Cuts CCP espionage attempts

✅Shields America… — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) February 18, 2024

It is unnerving to think of the national security threats that are posed by Chinese Communist Party drones.