Rep. Elise Stefanik Shares Details of Her Bill Countering Communist Chinese Drones

Jacob B.  |  3:30 PM on February 18, 2024
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) shares details of her bill entitled, "Countering CCP Drones Act."

Advertisement

Rep. Stefanik lists three objectives of the bill, and those are that it would ban Chinese Communist Party drone companies from operating on U.S. communications infrastructure; that it would cut Chinese Communist Party espionage attempts; and that it would shield America from Chinese Communist Party national security risks.

It is unnerving to think of the national security threats that are posed by Chinese Communist Party drones.

