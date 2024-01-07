LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as...
Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated

Jacob B.  |  4:07 PM on January 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fox News reports that an agreement has been reached on government funding.

Advertisement

Here are more details from the Fox News report.

The bipartisan deal will see the federal government funded at a maximum level of $1.59 trillion, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote in a letter to colleagues. It would include $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for nondefense spending, Johnson said.

Update:

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) tweets, "I’m encouraged that the Speaker and Democratic Leaders have identified a path toward completing FY 2024 appropriations."


