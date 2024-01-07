Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated

Fox News reports that an agreement has been reached on government funding.

BREAKING: House, Senate release bipartisan agreement on government funding as shutdown deadlines loom https://t.co/tWPvpjBHyC — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2024

Here are more details from the Fox News report.

The bipartisan deal will see the federal government funded at a maximum level of $1.59 trillion, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote in a letter to colleagues. It would include $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for nondefense spending, Johnson said.

Update:

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) tweets, "I’m encouraged that the Speaker and Democratic Leaders have identified a path toward completing FY 2024 appropriations."

I’m encouraged that the Speaker and Democratic Leaders have identified a path toward completing FY 2024 appropriations. America faces serious national security challenges, and Congress must act quickly to deliver the full-year resources this moment requires. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) January 7, 2024



