Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated

Fox News reports that an agreement has been reached on government funding.
BREAKING: House, Senate release bipartisan agreement on government funding as shutdown deadlines loom https://t.co/tWPvpjBHyC— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2024
Here are more details from the Fox News report.
The bipartisan deal will see the federal government funded at a maximum level of $1.59 trillion, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote in a letter to colleagues. It would include $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for nondefense spending, Johnson said.
Update:
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) tweets, "I’m encouraged that the Speaker and Democratic Leaders have identified a path toward completing FY 2024 appropriations."
I’m encouraged that the Speaker and Democratic Leaders have identified a path toward completing FY 2024 appropriations. America faces serious national security challenges, and Congress must act quickly to deliver the full-year resources this moment requires.— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) January 7, 2024
