Mike Pompeo: 'Antisemitism Is a Major Concern on Campuses. But the Problem Is Deeper.'

"Antisemitism is a major concern on campuses," tweets former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "But the problem is deeper."

Antisemitism is a major concern on campuses. But the problem is deeper.



These are places of moral decay that have embraced an ideology inconsistent with our founding principles.



We have the obligation to speak out against this with clarity and decency. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) December 17, 2023

Pompeo goes on to describe campuses as places of moral decay that have embraced an ideology inconsistent with our founding principles, and he calls for it to be spoken out against with clarity and decency.

The hatred of a group of people because they exist is inconsistent with our founding principles and runs contrary to basic morality. Our founding principles include life, liberty, rights, justice, and opportunity for all Americans. Bastions of high education should be working to promote an understanding of such principles; they should be working to promote an understanding of how such principles apply to all Americans; and they should be working to promote an understanding of how freedom in America with such principles is important to our continuance as a nation and to the rest of the world.

These bastions of high education produce curricula that require students to learn the material taught in order to achieve a successful grade, but the institutions themselves have failed to know and teach the most basic and important piece of American education. Perhaps it is because too many educators are themselves ignorant. Perhaps it is because there are uncomfortable evils to be learned from, such as British tyranny, slavery, or the Holocaust. Perhaps it is because the exorbitant cost of higher education has lessened the depth of what is being taught.

Whatever the reason, it is wrong for institutions that purport themselves to be places of higher education to not teach our history and to not promote environments that uphold the dignity of all.