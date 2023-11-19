Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 'I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President'

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) tweets, "Today, I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President."

Today, I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President.



Now more than ever, America needs a President who will secure the border and prioritize national security.



President Trump is the clear choice to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/gvM7sQH41Q — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2023

Advertisement

"Now more than ever, America needs a President who will secure the border and prioritize national security," Gov. Abbott continues. "President Trump is the clear choice to get the job done."

The record of the Trump administration demonstrates a belief by former President Donald Trump and those who served under him that border security is national security. According to statistics published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 1,926,821 Southwest Border Total Apprehensions during former President Trump's time in office, from February of 2017 through January of 2021. Stats published by the CPB show that there have been 6,533,837 Southwest Land Border Encounters since President Joe Biden took office, from February of 2021 through October of 2023. The belief in and holding to border security as a matter of national security is needed now in the White House.

Greg Abbott is serving a third term as governor of Texas, a position he has held since 2015. Donald Trump was nominated by the Republican Party and elected as the 45th president of the United States in 2016, and he is running in 2024 to be nominated a third time by the Republican Party and again elected president.