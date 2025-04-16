Melinda Gates Joins CNN to Whine That Her Granddaughters Don't Have As Many Rights As She Did (WATCH)

Melinda Gates, the billionaire Leftist ex-wife of Bill Gates, was on CNN yesterday to talk about a bunch of things, including women's rights.

And you'll be (not) surprised to learn that one of the richest women in the world thinks her granddaughters don't have as many rights as she did.

WATCH:

GATES: “My two granddaughters … don't have as many rights right now as I did growing up” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XiFhkHVGG5 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 16, 2025

This is, of course, a lie.

And it's a tiresome one, too.

Unless, of course, she means the rights of women and girls to say no to men in their sports and safe spaces. Because then, yes, women do have fewer rights.

But we suspect that's not what she meant.

*cough* abortion *cough*

I’m still trying to understand why IGAF about Melinda Gates and her opinion on anything — Staci (@ATexanFirst) April 16, 2025

Well, funny you mention that:

Something tells me she may be entering the political arena soon — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 16, 2025

That's a no from us.

What rights did they lose? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 16, 2025

Not a one.

That is a load of horse pucky

I made my self dizzy rolling my eyes at this. — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) April 16, 2025

We rolled our eyes so hard at this.

Just another example of invited guests making statements with the host letting them go unchallenged…

Likely handled differently if CNN wasn’t sympathetic to the unsubstantiated statements of that guest. — Blad (@tlindblad) April 16, 2025

The most basic of follow-up questions to her statement is, 'What rights have they lost?' and the CNN host doesn't ask it.

We all know why.

The reason why it doesn't make any sense to her is because no one has lost any rights. I can't make sense of Democrat lies either. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) April 16, 2025

All they do is lie.

Of course they don’t. Her granddaughters have to deal with males in their school bathrooms, males stealing their spots in sports teams and if they’re ever jailed they can be expected to share a cell with a male as well all courtesy to their grandmother’s generous donations to… — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) April 16, 2025

The Left's concern for women extends as far as letting them kill their unborn children. Beyond that, women's rights are subject to change.

Not a one.

Well, maybe you shouldnt have pushed mandatory deadly MRNA experiments on people. https://t.co/XYN6L2CsTn — EscapeVelocity (@EscapeVelo) April 16, 2025

The people who scream the loudest about bodily autonomy didn't care when they were forcing women to take vaccines against their will.

Self-important rich white woman who made all of her money by getting divorced from her husband has thoughts... https://t.co/gL8DfvIzjp — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) April 16, 2025

And media will tell us we should listen to her. Because reasons.

She’s correct. Her granddaughters now have to entertain mentally ill cosplaying males in their spaces and she never did. https://t.co/fDNbXVt3zM — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 16, 2025

The Left never realizes this is the reality when they say girls have fewer rights.

They do -- because the Left gives them to the trans activists.

Abortion. She means abortion. They always mean abortion and they only mean abortion. https://t.co/GVXDqw4zGT — Renna (@RennaW) April 16, 2025

Leftists are so weirdly, creepily obsessed with abortion.