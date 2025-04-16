MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Melinda Gates Joins CNN to Whine That Her Granddaughters Don't Have As Many Rights As She Did (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File

Melinda Gates, the billionaire Leftist ex-wife of Bill Gates, was on CNN yesterday to talk about a bunch of things, including women's rights.

And you'll be (not) surprised to learn that one of the richest women in the world thinks her granddaughters don't have as many rights as she did.

WATCH:

This is, of course, a lie.

And it's a tiresome one, too.

Unless, of course, she means the rights of women and girls to say no to men in their sports and safe spaces. Because then, yes, women do have fewer rights.

But we suspect that's not what she meant.

*cough* abortion *cough*

Well, funny you mention that:

That's a no from us.

Not a one.

We rolled our eyes so hard at this.

A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
The most basic of follow-up questions to her statement is, 'What rights have they lost?' and the CNN host doesn't ask it.

We all know why.

All they do is lie.

The Left's concern for women extends as far as letting them kill their unborn children. Beyond that, women's rights are subject to change.

Not a one.

The people who scream the loudest about bodily autonomy didn't care when they were forcing women to take vaccines against their will.

And media will tell us we should listen to her. Because reasons.

The Left never realizes this is the reality when they say girls have fewer rights.

They do -- because the Left gives them to the trans activists.

Leftists are so weirdly, creepily obsessed with abortion.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
