Gov. Ron DeSantis: Biden needs to 'clear out his administration of Iranian sympathizers'

Jacob B.  |  3:03 PM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) tweets that President Joe Biden needs to "open his eyes and clear out his administration of Iranian sympathizers."

There should not be a need for such a statement to be made. Rogue regimes that do not respect the rule of law and do not respect other nations cannot be sympathized with.

Defenders of freedom should not attempt to legitimize the practices of nor do business with enemies of freedom. For one, the snake pit of violent radicals is beneath the United States of America. For another, there is no such thing as doing a deal with (or appeasing) violent radicals.

