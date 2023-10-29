Bill Kristol: Speaker Johnson 'wasn't raised up by God, any more than Speaker Kevin McCarthy'

Bill Kristol tweets that House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) "wasn't raised up by God, any more than Speaker Kevin McCarthy was, or than Speaker Nancy Pelosi was."

That followed a tweet by Kristol that governing authorities in the world have not been established by God.

Kristol is undoubtedly alluding to a remark by Speaker Johnson in the speech he delivered upon being elected speaker.

Speaker Johnson: "I believe that scripture, the Bible, is very clear, that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you, all of us."

Bill Kristol: "Speaker Mike Johnson wasn't raised up by God, any more than Speaker Kevin McCarthy was, or than Speaker Nancy Pelosi was."

There seems to be little if any daylight between the two statements. Whether intentionally or unintentionally, Bill Kristol is reiterating the point made by Speaker Johnson.