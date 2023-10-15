Just for fun: You got caught red-handed, Alan - just pay the bill
RNC chairwoman congratulates 'the next Governor of Louisiana' on a 'historic victory'

Jacob B.  |  3:05 PM on October 15, 2023

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel congratulates Republican Jeff Landry on a "historic victory" in Louisiana's gubernatorial election.

Landry, the attorney general of Louisiana, received more than 50 percent of the vote.

The Republican Governors Association released a statement in which RGA chair Gov. Kim Reynolds (Iowa) congratulates Governor-Elect Landry for "flipping Louisiana red and putting away his race early."

Landry tweeted that he is "thankful beyond belief" and "ready to get to work."

The state of Louisiana is coming to the tail end of Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards' two-term tenure. As was mentioned in the statements, the election of Landry as Louisiana's governor is to flip party control from Democratic to Republican. It is the first time a Republican will have occupied the governorship of Louisiana since Bobby Jindal left office in 2016.

This is the point in the national election cycle, a year without many major elections that precedes a presidential election year, when it becomes tempting to try to determine what one election portends for 2024 and the future of Republican politics. Perhaps there are signals for 2024 attached to the gubernatorial election in Louisiana. On the other hand, it could be a national electoral anomaly and represent nothing more than the desire of Pelican State voters in October of 2023.

LOUISIANA REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE RONNA MCDANIEL

