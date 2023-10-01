That's gonna be a big fat NO: David Frum ROASTED after suggesting Congress...
Former Speaker Newt Gingrich: 'Is Gaetz secretly an agent for the Democratic Party?'

Jacob B.  |  2:48 PM on October 01, 2023
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich comments on the effort by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) to undermine House Republicans by opposing Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California).

The tweet continues:  "... resources other  than those an individual member is entitled to would be a rational response to his suicidal efforts to cripple the House GOP."

"If at this time next week Kevin McCarthy is still Speaker of the House," Gaetz tweeted. "It will be because the Democrats bailed him out. He can be their Speaker, not mine."

No leader is above criticism. In contrast to standard Democratic Party follow-the-leader-at-whatever-cost maneuverings, Republicans have a history of trust accompanied by verifying. A phrase that stands out in Speaker Gingrich's tweets is, "No one else is doing as much to undermine, weaken and cripple the House GOP." The word "doing" is key. Thus, Rep. Gaetz is not merely offering dissent, but active participation against.

Those are important tweets by the former speaker of the House.

