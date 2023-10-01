'Doing about the best job possible': Kurt Schlichter defends Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Goodest boi bites owner. X responds as it should
Jacob B.  |  3:38 PM on October 01, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter defends House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California), tweeting that he is "doing about the best job possible under the circumstances."

Advertisement

Schlichter prefaces his comment by calling the opinion "unpopular" and adding that he has "zero affection" for Speaker McCarthy.

There were thoughts that Republicans could earn a U.S. Senate majority in the 2022 Midterm Elections. That did not materialize. There were thoughts that Republicans could earn an overwhelming seat majority in the House of Representatives in the midterms. That did not materialize. Nevertheless, the House did change from a Democrat to a Republican majority, and Rep. McCarthy was elected as speaker.

Schlichter says Republican leadership "blew" the midterms, including former President Donald Trump, Republican Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

President Joe Biden has been in the White House for two and a half years. Democrats have held effective majorities in both houses of Congress for most of that time. Only in the past nine months has the House been led by Republicans, a "tiny" majority. Under those circumstances, Republicans are doing about the best job possible.

