'Democrats failed': Sen. John Cornyn blames 'Sen. Schumer's failure of leadership'

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) tweets that the last-minute scramble to fund the government is thanks in large part to a failure of leadership by Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

Advertisement

The Senate has voted on government funding hours before the deadline.This last-minute scramble is thanks, in significant part, to Sen. Schumer's failure of leadership. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 1, 2023

Sen. Cornyn explains how it was a failure of leadership.

The Democratic Leader did not bring a single funding bill to the floor for a vote until days before a shutdown. None has passed. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 1, 2023

Senate Democrats failed in one of Congress' most basic responsibilities, & nearly caused a government shutdown with serious consequences for our military, Border Patrol & others. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 1, 2023

"The American people deserve better," Cornyn tweets, as he calls for the Senate to work to fund the government through regular order.

The American people deserve better. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 1, 2023

I'm glad Speaker McCarthy was able to pass a short-term funding bill & send it to the Senate.I hope we can spend the next 45 days completing the Senate's work by debating individual government funding bills under the regular order. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 1, 2023

"The House spending bill passed overwhelmingly (Saturday) afternoon sailed through the Senate," Townhall reports. "The government is now open until November, when we must do this again."

There is an established pattern of Democrats failing to address urgent problems with serious, meaningful solutions. An example of that is how they, holding almost all legislative ability, have failed to enact remedial solutions in attempting to deal with record-high inflation. If inflation is too much money chasing too few goods, then it stands to reason that cutting wasteful government spending might help reduce inflation; but Democrats push for more spending. It is basic economics that lower tax rates will free up more dollars for consumers and businesses to buy more, spend more, and hire more; but Democrats push for tax increases. Removing red tape, unnecessary and burdensome government regulations, should be an easy one to help boost the American economy; still, Democrats find increasingly creative ways to regulate an already overregulated economic environment. This agenda shows itself in the counterintuitive entitled "Inflation Reduction Act."

As Sen. Cornyn tweeted, there are "serious consequences" that result from a failure of leadership.