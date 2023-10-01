That's gonna be a big fat NO: David Frum ROASTED after suggesting Congress...
Former Speaker Newt Gingrich: 'Is Gaetz secretly an agent for the Democratic Party?'
Breaking: Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at 57
Here's a list of all the stories I couldn't write about this week...
‘Things white families do’: Woke K12 opposes positive activities, wants focus on ‘oppressi...
Marine Corps relaxes attire rules amid camouflage uniform shortage
'You're a FOOL': Megyn Kelly VICIOUSLY claps back at Mediaite for trying to...
Like father like daughter --> Liz Cheney pushing to fund more war in...
Matt Gaetz OUTS McCarthy for quietly making side-deal with Democrats on Ukraine to...
LOL! The Jamaal Bowman fire alarm memes are … on FIRE
Did Biden just spill the beans on his Ukrainian 'interests' in statement on...
Thomas Massie shares DAMNING video showing everyone how 'stable' Jamaal Brown really IS...
That's a LOTTA stupid! Here are some of the DUMBEST takes defending Jamaal...
Take. The. L! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm only makes...

'Democrats failed': Sen. John Cornyn blames 'Sen. Schumer's failure of leadership'

Jacob B.  |  2:09 PM on October 01, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) tweets that the last-minute scramble to fund the government is thanks in large part to a failure of leadership by Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

Advertisement

Sen. Cornyn explains how it was a failure of leadership.

"The American people deserve better," Cornyn tweets, as he calls for the Senate to work to fund the government through regular order.

"The House spending bill passed overwhelmingly (Saturday) afternoon sailed through the Senate," Townhall reports. "The government is now open until November, when we must do this again."

Recommended

‘Things white families do’: Woke K12 opposes positive activities, wants focus on ‘oppressive’ policies
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There is an established pattern of Democrats failing to address urgent problems with serious, meaningful solutions. An example of that is how they, holding almost all legislative ability, have failed to enact remedial solutions in attempting to deal with record-high inflation. If inflation is too much money chasing too few goods, then it stands to reason that cutting wasteful government spending might help reduce inflation; but Democrats push for more spending. It is basic economics that lower tax rates will free up more dollars for consumers and businesses to buy more, spend more, and hire more; but Democrats push for tax increases. Removing red tape, unnecessary and burdensome government regulations, should be an easy one to help boost the American economy; still, Democrats find increasingly creative ways to regulate an already overregulated economic environment. This agenda shows itself in the counterintuitive entitled "Inflation Reduction Act."

As Sen. Cornyn tweeted, there are "serious consequences" that result from a failure of leadership.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT JOHN CORNYN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Things white families do’: Woke K12 opposes positive activities, wants focus on ‘oppressive’ policies
Amy Curtis
That's gonna be a big fat NO: David Frum ROASTED after suggesting Congress deserves a pay raise
FuzzyChimp
LOL! The Jamaal Bowman fire alarm memes are … on FIRE
FuzzyChimp
Former Speaker Newt Gingrich: 'Is Gaetz secretly an agent for the Democratic Party?'
Jacob B.
Thomas Massie shares DAMNING video showing everyone how 'stable' Jamaal Brown really IS (isn't) *watch*
Sam J.
Breaking: Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at 57
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Things white families do’: Woke K12 opposes positive activities, wants focus on ‘oppressive’ policies Amy Curtis
Advertisement