Monica Crowley lists four results of the 'poll showing Trump creaming Biden by 10 pts'

Jacob B.  |  3:45 PM on September 24, 2023

Monica Crowley lists four results of a recently published ABC/Washington Post poll showing former President Donald Trump with a statistical lead on President Joe Biden.

Such a poll result is politically interesting for several reasons. It is interesting because of the obvious; it shows the incumbent president, a Democrat, trailing a Republican candidate by a substantial margin. It is interesting because of the timing; the second Republican presidential debate is just days away, and the presidential caucus and primary season begins in roughly four months. It is also interesting because of historic polling inaccuracy; polls have unevenly skewed toward Democrats in past presidential cycles. To that end, Mollie Hemingway adds context.

This poll result is a big deal. There is no way to fully judge the accuracy of presidential head-to-head polls until after a general election. Yet, a result such as this one has the potential to help frame a general election and contribute to setting the tone of the electorate months before the primary season begins.

