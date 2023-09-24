Monica Crowley lists four results of the 'poll showing Trump creaming Biden by 10 pts'

Monica Crowley lists four results of a recently published ABC/Washington Post poll showing former President Donald Trump with a statistical lead on President Joe Biden.

The ABC/WaPo poll showing Trump creaming Biden by 10 pts:



- Demolishes the "Trump can't win a general election" lie

- Destroys the "Independents won't vote for Trump" lie

- Will be used by the Left to bounce Biden

- Is sending the election fraudsters into a panic



Happy Sunday! — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 24, 2023

Such a poll result is politically interesting for several reasons. It is interesting because of the obvious; it shows the incumbent president, a Democrat, trailing a Republican candidate by a substantial margin. It is interesting because of the timing; the second Republican presidential debate is just days away, and the presidential caucus and primary season begins in roughly four months. It is also interesting because of historic polling inaccuracy; polls have unevenly skewed toward Democrats in past presidential cycles. To that end, Mollie Hemingway adds context.

Left-wing ABC News/WashPost poll has Trump up 10 points (!) over Biden. By comparison, ABC/WP poll from September 2019 had Biden up 15 points. The poll tends to dramatically overstate Democrat support ... its final 2020 poll had Biden up 12, for example. pic.twitter.com/rWLqoqZ5kK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 24, 2023

This poll result is a big deal. There is no way to fully judge the accuracy of presidential head-to-head polls until after a general election. Yet, a result such as this one has the potential to help frame a general election and contribute to setting the tone of the electorate months before the primary season begins.