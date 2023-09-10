'Good evening, Vietnam!' Here are three clips of President Biden's speech in Hanoi, Vietnam

Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement
Jacob B.  |  3:44 PM on September 10, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden gave a speech in Hanoi, Vietnam. Here are three clips of that speech.

Political realities do not diminish for President Biden, even when he is traveling abroad.

One problem for Democrats is that the policies of the Biden administration, an agenda pushed in concert with congressional Democrats, have failed. There is not one area of major substance that Democrats can point to as being a success. President Biden has worked effectively, no getting around that, with Democratic majorities in Congress to push through heaping helpings of big government, billed as rescue packages and essential legislation. Meanwhile, there have been national security disasters, from our own borders and beyond, during President Biden's watch.

Another problem for Democrats is that if Biden is not the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, another Democrat will be the nominee, pushing the same policy agenda with little if any variation. Either there are no corrective voices in the Democratic Party to what has been allowed to happen under the Biden administration, or those voices are deafeningly silent.

Another problem for Democrats is that a Republican will be nominated in 2024, and while that candidate will be flawed in some way, the GOP nominee will be running on policies that differ dramatically from the ones pushed by Democrats. Republicans can run on cutting taxes, reducing spending, deregulating, and cultivating a market-driven economic revitalization. Republicans can run on securing the border and working to achieve peace through strength. Republicans can run on the sanctity of life, the dignity of the individual, and the protection of property rights. These are principles that Democrats are unable to campaign for because they are stubbornly and bitterly outrunning each other leftward.

Tags: DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN VIETNAM

