Gov. Greg Abbott: 'Texas secures the border in Pres. Biden's absence'

"Texas secures the border in Pres. Biden's absence," Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) tweets, along with statistics outlining what is being done in the state he governs to secure the U.S. southern border.

#OperationLoneStar by the numbers:



◾️ Over 420,800 apprehensions

◾️ Over 33,600 criminal arrests

◾️ Over 30,500 felony charges

◾️ Over 426 million deadly fentanyl doses seized

◾️ Over 33,230 migrants bused to sanctuary cities



The numbers tweeted by Gov. Abbott outline the magnitude and difficulty of securing the border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there have been 1,973,092 recorded enforcement encounters at the southern border in Fiscal Year 2023. That is a higher number than what was recorded at the same point in FY 2022 and in FY 2021. The FY 2023 figure is more than five times what was recorded at the same point in FY 2020.

The statistics describe a national security disaster and humanitarian emergency that has occurred as a result of open borders policies. The volume of persons being dealt with is in the millions. The range of potential threats posed is from basic criminality to terrorism. Illegal immigration threatens the safety of a nation's citizens, and it disenfranchises those who are immigrating and who have immigrated legally.

A nation maintaining a secure border and an orderly immigration process for those who would assimilate to its land is more than a hot-button election issue. It is not a patriotic nicety. It is not a problem for only states that are located on borders, nor is it something that affects only conservative Republicans. It is not a buzzword on a list of terms to the left of numbers and percentage symbols. It is not a talking point to be used when politically convenient and popular. It is an absolute necessity for the well-being of a sovereign nation's citizens, and it is one of the very foundations of a free republic.

Immigration laws must be enforced. The immigration system must be allowed to function in an orderly manner. A nation must have borders, and those borders must be secure.