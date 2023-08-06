Biden praises USWNT for 'incredible run' after historic loss
DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe...
Rick Wilson sets off BS detectors claiming a very SENIOR person from Trump's...
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in...
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering...
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes...
DRAAAG THEM! Megyn Kelly tears Keith Olbermann and Daily Beast toad a NEW...
It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke...
President Biden says that 'nothing beats summer at the White House'
Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis...
Republicans consistently defend child marriage

'Parents have the right to be heard': House GOP reiterates 'The Parents Bill of Rights'

Jacob B.  |  3:41 PM on August 06, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House GOP reiterates the five core tenets of the "Parents Bill of Rights."

H.R.5, entitled "Parents Bill of Rights Act," passed the U.S. House of Representatives on March 24th. According to its summary, the legislation "establishes various rights of parents and guardians regarding the public elementary or secondary school education of their children."

Earlier this year, House GOP spelled out the basis of the initiative. "To support our children, provide for their education, promote their well-being, and secure a brighter future, We the Parents of the United States enjoin this Parents Bill of Rights:

  1. Right to know what's being taught in schools and to see reading material
  2. Right to be heard
  3. Right to see school budget and spending
  4. Right to protect their child's privacy
  5. Right to be updated on any violent activity at school"

The legislative summary specifies several practical parental rights the act purports to secure. This includes the right to review (and make copies of at no cost) the curriculum of their child's school; the right to meet with each teacher of their child at least twice each school year; the right to review the budget, including all revenues and expenditures, of their child's school; and other rights.

Zero House Democrats voted in favor of the Parents Bill of Rights Act. The bill currently sits in the U.S. Senate, where it has been received and referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Recommended

Biden praises USWNT for 'incredible run' after historic loss
FuzzyChimp

The parental rights spelled out by this legislation should be considered basic ones. That a bill is necessary for parents to be empowered to know what their child is being taught and what is happening at their child's school is itself a commentary.

The necessity of a Parents Bill of Rights flows from the state-first ideological orientation of Democrats.

Tags: DEMOCRAT EDUCATION HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PARENTS REPUBLICAN SCHOOL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden praises USWNT for 'incredible run' after historic loss
FuzzyChimp
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup
FuzzyChimp
Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD
Sam J.
DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
Sam J.
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Biden praises USWNT for 'incredible run' after historic loss FuzzyChimp