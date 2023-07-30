'Everything else is just noise': Mike Davis tweets the 'crucial question for 2024'

"Do you want a Democrat or Republican president replacing conservative Supreme Court justices?" tweets Mike Davis. "Everything else is just noise."

Here is the crucial question for 2024:



Do you want a Democrat or Republican president replacing conservative Supreme Court justices?



Everything else is just noise. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 30, 2023

One issue that really seemed to galvanize Republican voters in the 2016 presidential election was concern that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and possibly other justices would be replaced by judicially activist judges who hold tightly to a leftist ideology containing little to no regard for the Constitution; for government of, by, and for the people; and for other principles of freedom upon which our nation was founded.

President Donald Trump, by and with the advice and consent of a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, replaced Justice Scalia with Justice Neil Gorsuch. President Trump also saw to completion the replacement of Justice Anthony Kennedy with Justice Brett Kavanaugh and of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Despite the seating of those three Supreme Court justices, which was the fulfillment of a pledge made during his 2016 campaign, President Trump was not reelected in the 2020 presidential election.

Now the 2024 presidential election approaches. Voters will once again decide whether, as Mike Davis' tweet asks, they want a Democrat or Republican president in position to replace justices on the high court.

Elections have consequences. Generations will be affected by what is decided in one election. The Supreme Court bench is a lifetime appointment, and the president nominates the replacements for outgoing justices. Thus, 2024 will be the most important election of our lifetime.

The time for ambiguity and ambivalence is long past. Constitutional freedom will be on the ballot in 2024. It is the best path forward. It is the right path forward. And it is the only path forward.

The left has well-orchestrated methods to peddle its disregard for the Constitution, for life and property; to continue its attack on marriage and perversion of sexuality; to satisfy its reckless spending cravings with the nation's wealth; and to continue aiding and abetting moral decay.

Choosing ignorantly will not cut it. Choosing based on a personality will not cut it. Choosing based on a need to not leave fingerprints on the helm a sinking culture will not cut it.