Gov. Abbott and Rep. Williams of Texas statistically describe the illegal immigration crisis

Jacob B.  |  3:48 PM on July 23, 2023
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

"All because Biden is not doing his job," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tweets, along with statistics describing the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border.

With stats that further describe the danger of open borders policies, Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) tweets, "We must secure our nation."

There have been 1,789,605 recorded border encounters thus far in FY 2023. That is a higher number than what was recorded at the same point in FY 2022 and FY 2021. The FY 2023 number is more than five times what was recorded at the same point in FY 2020.

The statistics describe a national security disaster and a humanitarian emergency that has occurred as a result of open borders policies. The volume of persons being dealt with is in the millions. The range of potential threats posed is from basic criminality to terrorism. Illegal immigration threatens the safety and well-being of a nation's citizens, and it disenfranchises those who are immigrating and who have immigrated legally.

Immigration laws must be enforced. The immigration system must be allowed to function in an orderly manner. A nation must have borders, and those borders must be secure.

