Gov. Abbott and Rep. Williams of Texas statistically describe the illegal immigration crisis

"All because Biden is not doing his job," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tweets, along with statistics describing the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Texas Has Seized More Than 422 Million Lethal Doses of Fentanyl Since 2021.



More than enough to kill all Americans.



We have also made 394,200 illegal-immigrant apprehensions and 31,300 criminal arrests.



All because Biden is not doing his job. https://t.co/8ijhloQP7n — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 23, 2023

With stats that further describe the danger of open borders policies, Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) tweets, "We must secure our nation."

The crisis at our southern border is putting American lives in danger.



❌ 40% of catch-and-release migrants disappear

❌ 1.5 million illegal immigrants have evaded arrest

❌ 98 terror watchlist arrests in 2022



We must secure our nation. — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) July 23, 2023

There have been 1,789,605 recorded border encounters thus far in FY 2023. That is a higher number than what was recorded at the same point in FY 2022 and FY 2021. The FY 2023 number is more than five times what was recorded at the same point in FY 2020.

The statistics describe a national security disaster and a humanitarian emergency that has occurred as a result of open borders policies. The volume of persons being dealt with is in the millions. The range of potential threats posed is from basic criminality to terrorism. Illegal immigration threatens the safety and well-being of a nation's citizens, and it disenfranchises those who are immigrating and who have immigrated legally.

Immigration laws must be enforced. The immigration system must be allowed to function in an orderly manner. A nation must have borders, and those borders must be secure.