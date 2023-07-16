'It's indecent': Mike Pompeo shares a perspective on the future of Social Security

Biden celebrates his sole area of expertise on National Ice Cream Day
Jacob B.  |  3:36 PM on July 16, 2023
AP Photo/John Raoux

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shares a perspective about the future of Social Security based on the national debt.

"Indecent," is how Pompeo characterizes the situation, adding that it "puts the promises we made to our seniors at risk."

The total public debt outstanding is $32.542 trillion, according to the latest recorded figures. That amount of debt spread over a population of 335,076,514 results in what would be an equal debt share of $97,119.08 per U.S. citizen.

More fiscal liberalism is especially dangerous at a time such as this. The agenda pushed by the left includes more spending, spending that is in too many cases excessive and put toward projects that are in too many cases questionable. In addition, the left pushes tax increases and a more constraining regulatory environment. That is the agenda pushed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats. The debt is what it is. Inflation has now been high for years. Yet Democrats, controlling nearly all legislative authority of the federal government for nearly all of two and a half years, have multiple-d down on spending and taxation.

There seems to be a gulf between where our nation is regarding the future solvency of programs such as Social Security and where the spending priorities are that come out of Washington, D.C.

Tags: DEBT MIKE POMPEO SOCIAL SECURITY

