Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds
Man in a dress tells trans activists to punch women in the 'f**king...
SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4...
JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins...
Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the...
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIO...
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what...
AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of...
UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound...
At least Hunter Biden got to enjoy the fireworks this week
Taylor Lorenz: TikTok has replaced Twitter as the global town square
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
George Soros endorsing Ron DeSantis means you should vote Trump

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'Freedom of speech = freedom of thought'

Jacob B.  |  3:25 PM on July 09, 2023

"Freedom of speech = freedom of thought," tweets Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), "That terrifies the radical Left."

It is a blessing to live in a nation where there exists the freedom to think and the freedom to speak.

What should terrify the radical Left is that efforts to suppress, curb, limit, infringe upon, or otherwise restrict the freedom of speech risk doing tremendous damage to freedom today, freedom for future generations of Americans, and freedom in other parts of the world that follow the leading free nation.

Tags: FIRST AMENDMENT FREEDOM OF SPEECH MARSHA BLACKBURN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds
justmindy
SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4 words for Mark Zuckerberg and DAMN
Sam J.
Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets
Sam J.
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong
Sam J.
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what they're told
Sam J.
JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins title of MISS Netherlands
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds justmindy