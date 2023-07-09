Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'Freedom of speech = freedom of thought'

"Freedom of speech = freedom of thought," tweets Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), "That terrifies the radical Left."

That terrifies the radical Left. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 9, 2023

It is a blessing to live in a nation where there exists the freedom to think and the freedom to speak.

What should terrify the radical Left is that efforts to suppress, curb, limit, infringe upon, or otherwise restrict the freedom of speech risk doing tremendous damage to freedom today, freedom for future generations of Americans, and freedom in other parts of the world that follow the leading free nation.