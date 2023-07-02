House GOP lists three things America has experienced since President Biden took office

Skyrocketing inflation; record high gas prices; and trillions in reckless, inflationary spending are three things America has experienced since President Joe Biden took office, House GOP points out.

Since President Biden took office, America has experienced:

🚩Skyrocketing inflation

🚩 Record high gas prices

🚩 Trillions in reckless, inflationary spending — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 2, 2023

President Biden and congressional Democrats could have responded to high inflation by abandoning their push to increase the tax and regulatory burden on Americans and the businesses that employ Americans and produce American goods and services. They could have even turned to a pro-growth set of economic policies that would have effects both now and in the long term.

White House and congressional Democrats could have countered record high gas prices by abandoning their push to constrain U.S. energy production capability. They could have even removed obstacles from American energy producers so that American energy is produced by Americans, for Americans.

Democrats could have also stopped reckless government spending during a time of high inflation. If inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services, then spending recklessly does not compute to be its antidote.

Though it is unforeseen during these days of Democrat rule in Washington, D.C., the American economy can experience wholesome, grass-roots, fundamental growth. The U.S. economy has experienced robust growth before. It can and hopefully soon will again experience robust growth. Such growth is made possible when the only thing that trickles down from government is freedom.