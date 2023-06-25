Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad'...
Byron York highlights a poll result about President Biden's 'mental and physical health'

Jacob B.  |  2:20 PM on June 25, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Byron York highlights a result in an NBC News poll that more than half of those surveyed say President Joe Biden "not having the necessary mental and physical health to be president" is a "major concern."

How much weight to give a general election-framing poll result at this point is difficult to gauge. How much weight to give any poll result at any point is difficult to gauge. Nevertheless, this result, highlighted by Byron York, is noteworthy.

