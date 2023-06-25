Byron York highlights a poll result about President Biden's 'mental and physical health'

Byron York highlights a result in an NBC News poll that more than half of those surveyed say President Joe Biden "not having the necessary mental and physical health to be president" is a "major concern."

NBC poll: A majority of Americans says Joe Biden 'not having the necessary mental and physical health to be president' is a 'major concern.' https://t.co/67kQIPKn6C pic.twitter.com/r5LZM53hhL — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 25, 2023

How much weight to give a general election-framing poll result at this point is difficult to gauge. How much weight to give any poll result at any point is difficult to gauge. Nevertheless, this result, highlighted by Byron York, is noteworthy.