Sen. Ron Johnson contrasts two decisions in presidential history with the Biden DOJ's 'target' of former President Trump

Jacob B.  |  3:58 PM on June 11, 2023

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) notes that President Gerald Ford decided not to prosecute former President Richard Nixon, and he notes that President Donald Trump decided not to prosecute former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sen. Johnson contrasts those presidential decisions with the behavior of the Department of Justice in President Joe Biden’s administration toward former President Trump.

“Interfering in yet another election,” Sen. Johnson adds about the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden.

