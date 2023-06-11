Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) notes that President Gerald Ford decided not to prosecute former President Richard Nixon, and he notes that President Donald Trump decided not to prosecute former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sen. Johnson contrasts those presidential decisions with the behavior of the Department of Justice in President Joe Biden’s administration toward former President Trump.

Ford decided not to prosecute Nixon, Trump decided not to prosecute Hillary, but Biden's DOJ decided to target Trump, conduct a SWAT team search, and indict a former president, interfering in yet another election. pic.twitter.com/ommbUGPfnl — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 11, 2023

“Interfering in yet another election,” Sen. Johnson adds about the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden.