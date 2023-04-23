Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) reminds Republicans that an electoral loss by President Joe Biden in 2024 cannot be assumed as a “sure thing.” Walker uses the 2022 Midterm Elections, specifically the outcome of the U.S. Senate election in the state of Pennsylvania, as the basis for his word of caution.

Still, we cannot assume his loss is a sure thing. For those who do, remember that Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman and that 18- to 29-year-old voters went with him by 40+ points. We can’t win if we don’t turn around years of liberal indoctrination. https://t.co/fRKd0Sh1co — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 23, 2023

That some Democrats may be opining that President Biden should not run again, such as the polling numbers cited in the tweet syndicated by Walker seem to indicate, does not mean such Democrats are planning not to vote for the president if he is the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election.

“We can’t win if we don’t turn around years of liberal indoctrination,” is a point worth repeating. Biden, who has been on the national political scene for more than half a century, is an incumbent Democrat president. Only one incumbent Democrat has lost reelection to the presidency in the past century, former President Jimmy Carter was defeated by former President Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Editor’s note: Further historical context has been added to this post.